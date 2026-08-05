President Trump Approves All Requested Federal Disaster Assistance for Louisiana Following Tropical Storm Arthur

Baton Rouge, LA—Today, Governor Jeff Landry and Congresswoman Julia Letlow announced that President Trump has now approved all of Louisiana’s requests for support in parishes impacted by Tropical Storm Arthur. This now includes all assistance requested for Avoyelles, Pointe Coupee and St. Landry Parishes. It also adds St. Charles and Winn Parishes for Public Assistance support.

"We want to thank President Trump for approving every disaster assistance request we submitted for the communities impacted by Tropical Storm Arthur. We also want to thank Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin for his leadership and partnership throughout this process. This support will help our local governments recover more quickly, restore critical infrastructure, and continue moving Louisiana forward,” said Governor Landry and Congresswoman Letlow.

Background:

This approval makes FEMA Public Assistance available for eligible government entities and certain private nonprofit organizations, including houses of worship, in the five parishes to support response and recovery efforts, including reimbursement for qualifying disaster-related costs.

Public Assistance (PA) is FEMA’s largest grant program providing funds to assist communities responding to and recovering from major disasters or emergencies declared by the President. The program provides funding for emergency assistance to save lives and protect property and assists with funding for permanently restoring community infrastructure affected by a federally declared incident.