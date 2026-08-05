Influential Women Showcases Julie Kestner: Founder of Through the Cracks Coaching LLC

OMAHA, NE, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Empowering Individuals Through Life, Health, and Values-Aligned Coaching With Compassion, Communication, and Purpose-Driven GrowthOmaha, Nebraska – Julie Kestner is a certified life and health coach, a plant-based-lifestyle support coach, and an accomplished copywriter, who brings nearly two decades of experience in communication into her work helping others grow and thrive. After spending 16 years as a copywriter and copy editor, she was presented with an unexpected opportunity to pivot her career, following an acquisition-related layoff during the pandemic. Rather than trying to fit back into existing spaces and systems, she chose to lean into a longtime heart-knowing need to create a dedicated space for providing support for people who feel unseen and unheard, like they’ve fallen through the cracks. This led her to pave a new professional direction focused on helping others incorporate sustainable, meaningful change into their lives.Inspired by consistent feedback from those around her, Julie recognized that positivity, encouragement, and the ability to connect were her natural strengths that could serve a greater purpose. She pursued formal training through the Health Coach Institute, earning dual certification as both a health coach and life coach, and later expanded her knowledge with certification in career coaching. Additionally, as a vegetarian who transitioned into veganism and has lived by plant-based values for over 30 years, Julie knew she wanted to provide coaching for those who are vegetarian-/vegan-curious, as well as new and long-term vegans and vegetarians, potentially along with their partners or spouses, navigating habits, relationships, boundaries, and everyday life.Today, she is the founder of Through the Cracks Coaching LLC, where she coaches thorough thinkers and deep processors who tend to choose compassionate-centered lifestyles, such as veganism or vegetarianism. This is a client community that often feels overlooked and that exists in what Julie considers to be through-the-cracks spaces.Alongside her coaching practice, Julie continues to draw on her deep roots in copywriting and editing, seamlessly blending both disciplines into her work. She creates all of the content for her business, from website copy and resources to social media and client communications, ensuring that her messaging remains authentic, accessible, and impactful.By combining her expertise in communication with her love for supporting people in personal development, Julie offers a unique, holistic approach; her coaching empowers individuals to attain sustainable positive habit change and achieve personal and professional goals by making values-aligned decisions, establishing lasting routines, communicating boundaries, and taking doable steps to move forward with clarity, compassion, and purpose.Julie attributes her success to a combination of strong support systems, self-motivation, perseverance, and having a clear vision for what she wants to accomplish. She attests that having a solid foundation of support is essential for building confidence, resilience, and the ability to thrive. Whether that support comes from family, friends, coworkers, or other sources, Julie honors the important roles encouragement and connection play in helping individuals reach their potential. Through her coaching work, she has also discovered that many people don’t have access to that type of support, which has reinforced her belief in how valuable it can be.At the same time, Julie credits aspects of her success to her own determination and ability to stay committed when working independently. She has always been self-motivated and persistent, especially when she can clearly envision what she wants to achieve. She’s devoted to consistently putting in the work required to bring ideas to life and following through on her goals.Julie also recognizes that success requires adaptability. She understands that not every approach will work, circumstances can change, and goals may evolve over time. However, she believes in the importance of getting back up, adjusting direction, and continuing forward.A key part of Julie’s approach is learning to listen to herself and realize when she’s working toward something aligned with her values and purpose. She knows that when she’s on the right path, she feels energized, motivated, and connected to the work she’s doing.Julie encourages young women entering her industry to wholeheartedly trust that they know, better than anyone else, what’s right and best for themselves. She concludes that self-trust is an essential part of personal and professional growth and is a core component of the coaching work she provides. Julie helps women set themselves up for success by inviting them to listen to their intuition, acknowledge their unique strengths, and have confidence in the decisions they make as they build their careers and pursue their goals.Learn More about Julie Kestner:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/Julie-Kestner or through her website, https://throughthecrackscoaching.com/ Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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