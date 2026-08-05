Drug Screening Market Study Explores Industry Growth Toward $19.2 Billion

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The Business Research Company’s Drug Screening Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The drug screening industry is witnessing remarkable growth as various sectors increase their focus on detecting substance use. With advancements in technology and rising regulatory demands, this market is set to expand significantly in the coming years. Let’s explore the current market size, growth drivers, regional dynamics, and emerging trends shaping the future of drug screening.

Drug Screening Market Size and Expected Growth Through 2026

The drug screening market has seen rapid expansion recently and is projected to grow from $9.72 billion in 2025 to $11.18 billion in 2026, reflecting a strong compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.0%. This rise over past years is largely due to the broadening implementation of workplace drug testing programs, increased clinical trial activities, more stringent law enforcement screening processes, the growth of diagnostic labs, and greater accessibility of rapid test kits.

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Forecasting ahead, the market is expected to continue its upward trajectory, reaching $19.2 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 14.5%. Factors fueling this forecast include the growing use of AI-enabled screening analytics, demand for portable drug testing devices, expansion of regulatory compliance testing, wider adoption of real-time reporting technologies, and innovations in multi-panel drug screening. Notable trends ahead involve increased use of rapid testing kits, automated laboratory screening, digital reporting integration, broader point-of-care testing, and enhanced detection accuracy.

Understanding Drug Screening and Its Applications

Drug screening refers to analytical procedures used to identify the presence of drugs or their metabolites in biological samples such as blood, urine, hair, or saliva. This approach is optimized for clinical trials and other diagnostic purposes to detect chemicals, pollutants, and illicit substances lingering in the body due to drug consumption.

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Key Drivers Behind the Growing Demand for Drug Screening

One of the primary factors driving the drug screening market is the rising rate of drug and alcohol consumption worldwide. Drug addiction affects brain function and behavior, often leading to an inability to control substance use, whether legal or illegal. Substances like alcohol, marijuana, and nicotine are also categorized as drugs. As addiction rates climb, so does the likelihood of associated diseases, spurring increased demand for drug screening services.

For instance, in June 2025, the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime reported that 316 million people aged 15 to 64 used drugs (excluding alcohol and tobacco) in 2023, representing six percent of the global population within that age group. Cannabis remains the most widely used drug with 244 million users, followed by opioids (61 million), amphetamines (30.7 million), cocaine (25 million), and ecstasy (21 million). This escalating consumption significantly contributes to the expanding drug screening market.

Regional Outlook on the Drug Screening Market by 2026

North America dominated the drug screening market in 2025 as the largest regional segment. However, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to experience the fastest growth throughout the forecast period. The market report analyzes various key regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive perspective on global market trends.

Our 2026 market reports now offer broader strategic coverage through market attractiveness scoring and analysis, total addressable market (TAM) analysis, company scoring matrix graphics and tables, Excel-based forecasting dashboards, market hotspots infographics, key technologies and future trend analysis, along with updated graphics and tables.

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