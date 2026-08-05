Hungry Minds Brings Viral Animated Cartoon 'Mr. Freeman' to Life with The Freeman Codex

The Freeman Codex

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hungry Minds Publishing has released a new “magical artifact” called The Freeman Codex. Known online as a popular United Kingdom cartoon, Mr. Freeman is actually an animated web series created by Pavel Muntyan. Mr. Freeman’s witty monologues, dark humor and cynicism has captured an audience of millions on YouTube. The Freeman Codex is the first-of-its-kind, a distilled collection of Mr. Freeman's worldview — a philosophical compass, a map of symbols, and an archive of his reflections on life, society, and self-awareness.

“Mr. Freeman has always been a voice that shifts between irony and sincerity, asking people to wake up and pay attention to their world,” says Muntyan. “The Codex offers that same voice within its pages. It's not a book to simply browse. It was purpose-built to be sat with, questioned, and interpreted.”

Hungry Minds, known for its hand-illustrated releases, was the ideal partner for this venture. Its flagship title, The Book: The Ultimate Guide to Rebuilding Civilization, was a crowdfunding phenomenon, raising over $3 million on Kickstarter and Indiegogo. It has since sold over 400,000 copies worldwide, helping establish them as leaders in independent, design-led publishing.

The Freeman Codex is a 13-year project which is now complete. Based on a fully hand-lettered and hand-illustrated original manuscript, the book is written in Greek, Latin, and English, blending symbolic diagrams, cryptic language, and visual storytelling reflecting the same sharp, challenging energy that made Mr. Freeman a digital phenomenon.

From the embossed marks pressed into the cover, to the smallest footnote at the back of the book, every spread is composed by hand, which is why the book is such a pleasure to hold. Fans of the animated series can purchase The Freeman Codex on the official Hungry Minds website in one of three versions: Regular, In a Slipcase and Deluxe. This book contains mature content and with obscene language and is recommended for audiences 18 years-old and older.

“We’re excited to support a project like The Freeman Codex, helping build on the Mr. Freeman character’s legacy with a new approach,” says Timur Kadyrov, co-founder of Hungry Minds. “It’s bold, visually ambitious, and creative. That’s exactly the kind of work we want to bring into the world.”



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About Hungry Minds

Hungry Minds is an independent publisher and creative studio known for ambitious hand-illustrated books, collectible objects, and creative projects that ride the line between education and design. Its flagship title, The Book: The Ultimate Guide to Rebuilding Civilization, has sold more than 400,000 copies worldwide.

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