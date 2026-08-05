Influential Women Highlights Marjorie Rosen: Higher Learning Executive, Advocacy Leader, And International Speaker

GOODYEAR, AZ, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Advancing Health Information Education, Workforce Development, and Leadership Innovation Through Lifelong Learning and Strategic TransformationGoodyear, Arizona – Marjorie Rosen is a distinguished higher learning executive, advocacy leader, and international speaker dedicated to advancing health information education, workforce development, and academic innovation. Through her leadership roles, she has built a career focused on creating transformative learning experiences, strengthening professional pathways, and developing strategies that prepare individuals and organizations for the future of healthcare.As Chief Learning Officer at Educational Resolutions, Marjorie leads national and international initiatives centered on transformative learning, leadership development, and organizational growth. Her work focuses on helping individuals and teams align personal development with organizational strategy by integrating identity formation, gratitude practices, executive coaching, and reflective leadership approaches into learning frameworks.Through her innovative approach, Marjorie helps organizations understand the connection between personal purpose, professional growth, and long-term performance. She believes that sustainable success is built when leaders and teams are encouraged to develop self-awareness, resilience, and a commitment to continuous learning. By blending human development with organizational strategy, she creates environments where individuals can lead with authenticity while driving meaningful results.In addition to her executive leadership responsibilities, Marjorie serves as Director of Academic Pathways at the American Health Information Management Association (AHIMA), where she leads strategic initiatives focused on curriculum development, academic partnerships, and workforce readiness. In this role, she works to ensure that educational programs remain aligned with the evolving needs of the healthcare industry and that learners are equipped with the knowledge and skills required to succeed in the health information workforce.Marjorie also provides oversight for the Council for Excellence in Education (CEE) and the Professional Certificate Approval Program (PCAP) at AHIMA. These national initiatives bring together educators, industry professionals, leaders, and members of the public to strengthen connections between academia and workforce development.Through this work, Marjorie supports multiple strategic areas designed to advance education and professional growth. The Early Pathways initiative focuses on creating educational pipelines that support learners from high school through doctoral study, helping individuals discover opportunities and develop careers within health information. The Workforce and Transitions group supports career readiness and professional identity development, ensuring individuals have the resources needed to navigate career progression.Her leadership also extends to Faculty Development and Leadership initiatives, where she helps design educator symposiums, continuing education opportunities, and faculty credentialing pathways. Through research initiatives, she works to identify emerging priorities and ensure that evidence-based insights inform both academic curriculum and industry practices. She also collaborates with certification and accreditation teams to support alignment across changing educational frameworks.Throughout her career, Marjorie has become recognized for her ability to anticipate change and translate emerging trends into practical educational strategies. She is particularly focused on helping educators and professionals understand the impact of advancements in technology, including artificial intelligence, and how these developments will influence the future of healthcare and education.With a strong background in systems thinking and innovation-driven leadership, Marjorie excels at developing scalable frameworks that organizations can implement and expand. Her ability to connect people, ideas, and opportunities allows her to create solutions that extend beyond individual programs and contribute to broader professional communities.Marjorie believes one of the most important aspects of leadership is remaining open to growth. The best career advice she has received is simple: just keep going. While the phrase may seem straightforward, she believes it represents a much deeper lesson about navigating uncertainty, embracing change, and trusting the journey.For Marjorie, career paths are rarely linear. Every experience, challenge, and opportunity provides valuable lessons and develops skills that may not be immediately recognized. Each step becomes a foundation for the next stage of growth, allowing individuals to discover new strengths and continue evolving into the leaders they are meant to become.She encourages young women entering healthcare education and related fields to commit to continuous and intentional learning throughout every stage of their careers. Marjorie believes success comes from staying curious, seeking knowledge, asking questions, and remaining open to new perspectives even after achieving expertise.As healthcare and education continue to evolve, particularly through advancements in technology and artificial intelligence, Marjorie emphasizes the importance of adaptability. She encourages emerging leaders to invest in professional development, expand their skills, and embrace opportunities that challenge them to grow.For Marjorie, lifelong learning is not simply a professional responsibility—it is a mindset that builds confidence, strengthens leadership capabilities, and creates lasting impact.One of the greatest opportunities Marjorie sees in healthcare and education today is the continued development of artificial intelligence. As organizations increasingly integrate AI into their operations, she believes there is tremendous potential for innovation, efficiency, and transformation.At the same time, Marjorie recognizes that AI governance remains an emerging area requiring thoughtful leadership and responsible implementation. While certifications and programs focused on AI in healthcare and education continue to grow, she believes there is a significant opportunity to develop stronger frameworks for understanding how these technologies should be governed, evaluated, and integrated.Through her work, Marjorie seeks to help shape responsible approaches to technology that ensure innovation continues to support people, organizations, and communities.The values guiding Marjorie’s professional and personal life include collaboration, continuous learning, innovation, and service to others. As a Chief Learning Officer, she believes learning is an ongoing process and remains committed to reflection, resilience, and gratitude.Her work across early pathways, workforce transitions, faculty development, and research initiatives reflects her dedication to bridging the gap between education and practice. She is passionate about creating systems that connect people, ideas, and opportunities while supporting educators, practitioners, and students throughout their journeys.Integrity, adaptability, and forward-thinking leadership remain central to Marjorie’s approach. She understands that healthcare, education, and technology are constantly changing, and she believes effective leaders must remain flexible, curious, and willing to evolve alongside those changes.Through her advocacy, speaking engagements, and leadership initiatives, Marjorie Rosen continues to shape the future of health information education and strengthen the connection between learning, workforce readiness, and healthcare advancement. Her commitment to innovation, collaboration, and lifelong learning continues to inspire professionals while creating pathways for the next generation of healthcare leaders.Learn More about Marjorie Rosen:Through her Influential Women profile: https://influentialwomen.com/connect/Marjorie-Rosen Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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