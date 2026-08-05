Drug Eluting Stent Market Intelligence Report Covers Trends, Segments And Regional Growth

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The Business Research Company’s Drug Eluting Stent Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The drug eluting stent market is experiencing significant growth due to increasing cardiovascular health challenges worldwide. As medical technology advances and awareness of heart conditions rises, this market is set to expand steadily. Let’s explore the market size, key drivers, regional outlook, and factors shaping the future of drug eluting stents.

Drug Eluting Stent Market Size and Growth Projections

The market for drug eluting stents has seen robust expansion recently. It is expected to increase from $8.26 billion in 2025 to $8.94 billion in 2026, reflecting an 8.2% compound annual growth rate (CAGR). This historic growth has been driven by the rising incidence of coronary artery disease, a surge in percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) procedures, more cases of lifestyle-related cardiovascular disorders, the growing number of cardiac catheterization laboratories, and better clinical outcomes compared to traditional bare-metal stents.

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Looking ahead, the drug eluting stent market is projected to continue its strong upward trajectory, reaching $11.7 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 6.9%. Factors supporting this growth include an aging global population, increased demand for minimally invasive cardiac treatments, growing patient awareness about advanced stent technologies, expansion of specialized cardiac care centers, and rising healthcare spending on cardiovascular disease management. Key trends expected to influence the market include wider adoption of biodegradable polymer stents, preference for polymer-free drug-eluting stents, expanded use in complex coronary procedures, a focus on long-term prevention of restenosis, and innovations aimed at better drug release control.

Understanding What Drug Eluting Stents Are

A drug-eluting stent (DES) is a small, mesh-like metallic tube used in the treatment of coronary artery disease (CAD). It is inserted into narrowed or blocked coronary arteries during procedures such as percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) or angioplasty. The stent not only physically supports the artery but also releases medication to help prevent the artery from narrowing again, enhancing long-term treatment outcomes.

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The Main Factor Driving the Global Drug Eluting Stent Market

The increasing prevalence of coronary heart disease (CHD) is a critical factor propelling the drug eluting stent market forward. CHD occurs when plaque buildup narrows or blocks the coronary arteries, which can lead to serious issues like heart attacks or chest pain. The rise in CHD cases is linked to sedentary lifestyles, unhealthy diets, aging populations, and heightened disease awareness. Drug eluting stents play a crucial role by reopening blocked arteries and releasing drugs that reduce the risk of restenosis, a common complication. For instance, a report released in August 2025 by the National Center for Biotechnology Information, a US government agency, projects a 90% increase in cardiovascular disease prevalence between 2025 and 2050, along with a 73.4% rise in crude mortality and a 54.7% increase in disability-adjusted life years (DALYs). Cardiovascular deaths are expected to reach 35.6 million by 2050, up from 20.5 million in 2025. This growing disease burden strongly supports the expanding demand for drug eluting stents.

Regional Market Trends and Leadership in Drug Eluting Stents

In 2025, North America was the leading region in the drug eluting stent market, holding the largest market share. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to register the fastest growth throughout the forecast period. The comprehensive market analysis covers regions such as Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a global perspective on industry trends and opportunities.

Our latest 2026 market reports provide expanded strategic and visual intelligence with market attractiveness scoring and analysis, total addressable market (TAM) analysis, company scoring matrix graphics and tables, Excel-based forecasting dashboards, market hotspots infographics, key technologies and future trend analysis, together with updated graphics and tables.

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