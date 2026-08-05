Influential Women Spotlights Dana Caviness, MBA, CPXP: Assistant VP Of Patient Experience At Wellstar

MARIETTA, GA, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Healthcare Leader Dana Caviness Transforms Patient Experience Through Strategic Leadership, Authentic Connection, and a Commitment to Equitable CareMarietta, Georgia – Dana Caviness, MBA, CPXP, is a distinguished healthcare leader dedicated to transforming the patient experience through compassionate leadership, operational excellence, and a commitment to creating more human-centered healthcare systems. As Enterprise Assistant Vice President of Patient Experience Operations at Wellstar Health System, Dana leads systemwide strategies designed to elevate patient experience across a multi-market network of hospitals, medical practices, and emergency care services.With more than two decades of leadership experience, Dana has built a reputation for translating patient-centered values into measurable operational practices that improve outcomes, strengthen organizational culture, and enhance trust between healthcare providers, patients, and the communities they serve. Through a combination of strategic thinking, data-driven decision-making, and authentic relationship-building, she has become a respected voice in advancing patient experience as an essential component of quality healthcare delivery.Throughout her career, Dana has focused on ensuring that empathy and human connection are not viewed as separate from healthcare operations, but rather as foundational elements of effective care. She believes that patient experience must be embedded into the daily practices, leadership decisions, and organizational culture that shape how individuals receive care.Dana’s professional journey reflects determination, adaptability, and a commitment to continuous growth. She began her career in training and development before transitioning into healthcare, where she progressed through roles focused on volunteer services, patient experience coaching, and executive leadership. Each step of her career provided valuable insight into the importance of communication, engagement, and creating systems that support both patients and healthcare teams.Alongside her professional advancement, Dana earned her MBA from Kennesaw State University – Michael J. Coles College of Business, strengthening her expertise in strategic leadership, organizational management, and business operations. Her education, combined with years of hands-on healthcare experience, has allowed her to approach patient experience through both a compassionate and operational lens.A cancer survivor, Dana brings a deeply personal perspective to her work as a healthcare executive and patient advocate. Her experience navigating diagnosis, treatment, and recovery reshaped the way she views healthcare and strengthened her commitment to ensuring that every patient receives care with dignity, compassion, and respect.Through her personal journey, Dana gained a greater understanding of vulnerability, uncertainty, and the importance of meaningful connections and seamless processes during difficult moments. That experience continues to influence her leadership approach and motivates her advocacy for equitable healthcare access, particularly for underserved populations.Dana believes leadership is not about having every answer or projecting constant strength. Instead, she believes effective leadership requires courage, authenticity, humility, and the willingness to ask questions, seek support, and stay curious. Her experience as both a healthcare leader and patient has reinforced the importance of showing up for others with empathy and understanding.Dana attributes much of her success to the values her parents instilled in her from an early age. They emphasized responsibility, follow-through, and making decisions that align with personal values. Those lessons became the foundation of her leadership philosophy and continue to guide the way she approaches challenges, relationships, and opportunities.Throughout her career, Dana has intentionally developed her leadership style by learning from both positive and challenging experiences. She has studied the behaviors of effective leaders, recognized opportunities for improvement, and continuously worked to become the type of leader others need.For Dana, leadership is an ongoing process rather than a destination. She believes growth comes from asking thoughtful questions, seeking different perspectives, and remaining open to change. This mindset has allowed her to develop high-performing teams and create environments where individuals feel valued, supported, and empowered.Some of the most important career advice Dana has received is to embrace authenticity, speak kindly of others, and live intentionally. She asserts kindness does not require fondness or understanding—it requires compassion, grace, and a willingness to meet people where they are.She encourages professionals to trust that every season of their careers serves a purpose, even when the reason is not immediately clear. Dana believes experiences, challenges, and transitions all contribute to personal and professional growth, and she emphasizes the importance of listening to intuition while remaining open to new opportunities.For young women entering healthcare, Dana encourages them to focus less on titles and more on developing competence, credibility, and trust. She believes leadership begins with becoming someone others can rely on, asking meaningful questions, and committing to lifelong learning.Dana also emphasizes the importance of protecting personal integrity. While technical skills can be developed over time, trust must be earned through consistent actions, accountability, and character. She believes some of the strongest healthcare leaders remain agile and equally interested to understand the everyday realities of patient care because they have experienced healthcare from the ground level.Dana encourages aspiring leaders to embrace opportunities in roles such as patient access, phlebotomy, transportation, nutrition, and other frontline positions because these experiences provide a deeper understanding of the human impact behind healthcare systems. By understanding the patient journey firsthand, leaders become better equipped to advocate for meaningful improvements.As healthcare continues to evolve, Dana recognizes that workforce shortages, financial pressures, healthcare affordability, digital transformation, and health equity and access remain among the industry’s greatest challenges. However, she also sees significant opportunities for organizations willing to prioritize patient experience as a strategic imperative.Dana believes patient experience should not be treated as a symbolic initiative, but as a critical element of safe, equitable, and high-quality healthcare. Organizations that bring patient experience into executive conversations and strategic planning are better positioned to create environments where patients and caregivers feel supported.At the center of Dana’s leadership philosophy are three core values: integrity, curiosity, and authenticity.Integrity guides the way she approaches commitments and relationships. Dana believes that when she says she will do something, she follows through. While she does not believe perfection is possible, she believes accountability, honesty, and transparency are essential qualities of effective leadership and refuses to compromise .Curiosity influences the way Dana leads and engages with others. She believes the best leaders never stop asking questions, seeking to understand different perspectives, or challenging their own assumptions. She approaches people and situations with genuine curiosity, recognizing that every individual carries experiences, insights, and challenges that may not be immediately visible. She also understands curiosity fosters understanding and creates the conditions for innovation, trust, and continuous improvement.Authenticity remains one of Dana’s defining leadership principles. She believes in showing up consistently and bringing the same values, perspective, and commitment to every environment. Her authenticity has helped shape workplace cultures, strengthen relationships, and create meaningful connections throughout her career.Guided by resilience and a commitment to serving others, Dana Caviness continues to make a lasting impact on healthcare. Through her leadership at Wellstar Health System, advocacy for patient-centered care, and dedication to creating more compassionate healthcare experiences, she continues to inspire others while helping shape a future where every patient feels seen, valued, and cared for.Learn More about Dana Caviness:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/Dana-Caviness Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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