Maxxen Energy to Host International Energy Storage Leaders at Maxxen Day 2026

ZUG, SWITZERLAND, August 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Maxxen Energy will welcome customers, project developers, utilities, EPC companies, investors and strategic partners from across Europe and international markets at Maxxen Day 2026, an exclusive two-day customer event taking place on 1–2 October 2026 at the company's advanced battery energy storage manufacturing facility in Aydın, Türkiye.Designed as a platform for collaboration rather than a traditional corporate event, Maxxen Day will bring together key stakeholders from the energy storage value chain to exchange market insights, discuss technology trends and explore new business opportunities in Europe's rapidly growing battery energy storage sector.Participants will experience guided factory tours, technical presentations, live product demonstrations and executive sessions focused on the evolving role of battery energy storage systems (BESS) in supporting the global energy transition."The energy transition is built on collaboration, trust and long-term partnerships. Maxxen Day is more than an opportunity to showcase our manufacturing capabilities—it is a platform where we can exchange ideas, strengthen relationships and shape the future of energy storage together with our customers and partners," said Ruben Valiente, Managing Director of Maxxen Energy.Maxxen Energy’s state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Aydın, Türkiye, combines advanced engineering expertise, intelligent manufacturing processes, and European quality standards to develop advanced battery energy storage solutions. The company continues to strengthen its presence across Europe with flexible, high-performance energy storage systems designed to support renewable energy integration and grid resilienceAs demand for battery energy storage accelerates worldwide, Maxxen Day reflects the company's commitment to creating closer collaboration with customers while strengthening partnerships across the European energy ecosystem.Maxxen Day 2026 reflects the company's "Trust, Flexibility, By Your Side" philosophy by strengthening long-term partnerships with its customers and solution partners through meaningful collaboration and knowledge sharing.Maxxen Energy would be delighted to welcome its valued customers, business partners and industry stakeholders to Maxxen Day 2026 and share this unique experience together.About Maxxen EnergyMaxxen Energy develops and manufactures advanced Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) for utility-scale and commercial applications. With its smart manufacturing facility in Türkiye and a strong European market focus, the company delivers integrated energy storage solutions combining engineering expertise, flexible manufacturing and customer-centric service to accelerate the global energy transition.

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