Influential Women Features Nicole Pecku: President And CEO Of Pecku Anchored AFH And Founder Of AnchorHER Glow

DANE COUNTY AND ROCK COUNTY, WI, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Through Compassionate Leadership and Purpose-Driven Service, Nicole Pecku Is Expanding Access to Care and Empowering Future Healthcare LeadersNicole Pecku is a healthcare leader, entrepreneur, consultant, and advocate dedicated to improving lives through compassionate care, education, and community empowerment. As the President and CEO of Pecku Anchored AFH and Agency, she operates group homes throughout Rock County, Wisconsin, providing daily living support and skill development services for individuals with special needs. Through her leadership, Nicole creates environments focused on independence, dignity, inclusion, and personalized care.With more than 22 years of experience in the healthcare industry, Nicole has built a career centered on advocacy, leadership, and expanding access to quality services. Her work reflects a deep commitment to supporting individuals and families while helping create stronger systems of care within the community-based healthcare landscape.In addition to leading Pecku Anchored AFH and Agency, Nicole serves as the Lead Consultant at Anchored Consulting and Services, where she helps aspiring providers—particularly those from underserved communities—navigate the process of establishing and operating adult family homes. Through her consulting work, she provides guidance on business development, Department of Human Services requirements, compliance, and the operational steps necessary to create successful care organizations.Nicole is also the author of The Ultimate Guide to Establishing a Profitable Adult Family Home, which is sold at Barnes & Noble, and Amazon. It is a resource designed to simplify the process for individuals interested in entering the adult family home industry. Through this work, she shares her knowledge and experience to help others overcome barriers, build sustainable businesses, and increase access to quality care options.Her educational foundation includes a Bachelor of Science in Healthcare Administration, completed in 2019, and a Master’s in Healthcare Business Management with an emphasis in Organizational Leadership, earned in 2024, both from Upper Iowa University. Her education, combined with decades of hands-on healthcare experience, has strengthened her ability to lead organizations, develop innovative solutions, and advocate for individuals who rely on supportive services.Nicole’s leadership and community involvement have earned recognition beyond her professional roles. She was recently selected for Wisconsin’s 40 Under 40 program, highlighting emerging leaders making a difference across the state. She also previously served as President-Elect of the Business Forum for Women and is a member of Freedom Inc., a nonprofit organization focused on addressing racial injustice and promoting community empowerment.Continuing her commitment to uplifting others, Nicole is currently developing the Anchor Her Foundation, a nonprofit initiative dedicated to empowering women through mental health support, financial education, and leadership development. Through this foundation, she hopes to create opportunities for women to grow personally, professionally, and financially.Nicole attributes her success to her faith, her children, and the resilience she has developed throughout her journey. As a single parent of three children, including two grown children and a younger child, she believes motherhood has shaped her determination, strengthened her purpose, and influenced her desire to create a positive example for her family and community.Her approach to leadership is rooted in intentionality, perseverance, and a commitment to making an impact. Nicole believes that staying grounded in her values has allowed her to overcome challenges, pursue her goals, and continue serving others with compassion and purpose.For young women entering healthcare or pursuing entrepreneurship, Nicole encourages them to remain focused, determined, and committed to their vision. She believes that responsibilities and challenges can sometimes cause individuals to delay pursuing their goals, but staying intentional and continuing forward is essential.She emphasizes the importance of mastering one’s craft, seeking mentorship, continuing education, and remaining open to growth. As a lifelong learner herself, Nicole believes that success requires continuously expanding knowledge and placing yourself in environments that encourage development.Nicole also highlights that healthcare extends far beyond direct patient care. The industry requires an understanding of leadership, compliance, organizational structure, advocacy, and the many systems that work together to create meaningful outcomes. She encourages professionals to stay informed, remain driven, and continue pursuing excellence regardless of obstacles.Her message to aspiring women leaders is centered around action and courage. Nicole believes that confidence is developed through taking steps forward rather than waiting for the perfect moment. She encourages individuals with dreams and ideas to begin where they are, recognizing that their experiences and perspectives may be exactly what someone else needs.Through her leadership, Nicole continues to demonstrate the power of purpose-driven work. Whether supporting individuals with special needs, mentoring future healthcare providers, advocating for underserved communities, or creating opportunities for women, she remains committed to building a stronger and more inclusive future.Nicole Pecku’s career reflects the impact of combining compassion with leadership. Through dedication, education, and a commitment to service, she continues to inspire others while expanding access to meaningful care and creating pathways for the next generation of leaders.Learn More about Nicole Pecku:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/Nicole-Pecku Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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