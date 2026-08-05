Make-A-Wish International appoints Dorothee van Vredenburch as President and CEO

Dorothee Van Vredenburch

Dorothee will succeed Luciano Manzo, who is retiring after six and a half successful years leading Make-A-Wish International.

I look forward to working with colleagues, Affiliates, partners, volunteers and supporters across the network as we continue to reach more eligible children with the life-changing impact of a wish.” — Dorothee van Vredenburch

HILVERSUM, NOT APPLICABLE, NETHERLANDS, August 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Make-A-Wish International has appointed Dorothee van Vredenburch as President and CEO, effective September 1, 2026. Dorothee will succeed Luciano Manzo, who is retiring after six and a half successful years leading Make-A-Wish International. Her appointment follows a rigorous international recruitment process conducted by the Board of Directors and its Governance Committee.

Dorothee brings extensive international leadership experience across a range of sectors and organizations. Most recently, she served as Executive Partner and member of the Management Board at international law firm De Brauw Blackstone Westbroek. Her career includes senior leadership roles spanning communications, organizational development, governance and transformation in both corporate and nonprofit organizations.

Welcoming the appointment, Wijnand Donkers, Chair of Make-A-Wish International, said:

"We are delighted to welcome Dorothee van Vredenburch as President and CEO of Make-A-Wish International. The Board was impressed by her breadth of leadership experience and her understanding of the opportunities ahead for our organization. We look forward to working with her as we continue to strengthen our global network, deepen our impact, and reach more eligible children around the world."

Luciano Manzo said:

"It has been a privilege to serve Make-A-Wish International and work alongside so many passionate colleagues, Affiliates, partners, volunteers and supporters around the world. I am incredibly proud of what we have achieved together and confident that the organization has a bright future ahead. I wish Dorothee every success as she leads the next chapter of Make-A-Wish International."

Dorothee van Vredenburch said:

"I am honored to join Make-A-Wish International as President and CEO. I have long admired the Make-A-Wish mission and the dedication of the people who help grant wishes for children with critical illnesses around the world. I look forward to working with colleagues, Affiliates, partners, volunteers and supporters across the network as we continue to reach more eligible children with the life-changing impact of a wish."

Headquartered in the Netherlands, Make-A-Wish International supports a global network of Affiliates and Licensed Territories that help grant life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses around the world. Find out more here.

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