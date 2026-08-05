“Animal Protection and Healthy Companionship” Photography Contest to commence in August and public are welcome to submit entries by email

MACAU, August 5 - In celebration of “World Animal Day” on 4 October and to promote the concept of animal protection and healthy companionship, the Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM), Everyone Stray Dogs Macau Volunteer Group and The Photographic Society of Macao jointly organise “Animal Protection and Healthy Companionship” Photography Contest from 1 August, with the aim of encouraging the public to capture the heartwarming moments between humans and animals and showing that the mutual companionship between owners and pets improves both physical and mental health. The public are encouraged to join the contest and they are welcome to submit their photography pieces by email.

Entries must be original creations and creations made with artificial intelligence (AI) are not accepted

The contest is to be held from 1 August to 11 September. All residents of the Macao Special Administrative Region can join the contest. Interested participants can send their application forms and entries by email to the designated email address petcare@iam.gov.mo. The entries must be submitted in JPEG or PNG format with a minimum size of 2MB and a maximum size of 15MB. Each individual can only submit 1 colour photograph for participation in the contest, and overdue entries will not be judged. The core of the entries must revolve around the interaction between humans and animals and convey the concept of protection and love for animals. Furthermore, all entries must be original creations of the participants that have never been published, awarded or restricted in terms of permission or copyright. Images generated by AI or computer and processed with special effects are not accepted. Plagiarism is also strictly prohibited.

Entries are judged by professionals and put on public display to promote harmony between humans and pets

The judges of this activity comprise representatives from the organisers of this activity and photography professionals in Macao. The prizes include one winner, one second place winner and one third place winner, who will each receive gift pack worth MOP 3,000, 2,000 and 1,000 respectively. There are seven merit prizes, the winners of which will receive shopping vouchers worth MOP500 each. All prize winners will receive a trophy. The award ceremony and the exhibition of entries will take place during the “Animal Protection Fun Day” activity to be held in the afternoon of 4 October in Tap Seac Square.

The list of winners will be announced in late September on the “Macao Animal Health Control Website”of IAM and the Facebook and Instagram pages of “Pet Preparatory Class”. Winners will also be notified by telephone and SMS. Please browse the “Macao Animal Health Control Website”at www.iam.gov.mo/canilto obtain information about the contest prospectus and the application form.