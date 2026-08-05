2026 Population By-Census in Smooth Progress, DSEC Appeals for Household Participation

MACAU, August 5 - 2026 Population By-Census – Identifying an Enumerator

Data collection for the 2026 Population By-Census is well underway. The Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) expresses gratitude for the support of the sampled households that have completed the survey, and calls on those who are yet to respond to submit the questionnaire at their earliest convenience. Data collection period for the survey ends on 15 August.

Online Submissions Open through 10 August

Households are encouraged to complete the online questionnaire through the Macao One Account by 10 August. They may access the survey by scanning the personalised QR code on the notification letter via the Macao One Account, or by entering the household reference number via the “Government Statistical Questionnaires” service on the Macao One Account. Households that complete the survey will have a chance to win an electronic red packet worth up to MOP88.

Assistance in Completion through Household Visits

For households that have not completed the survey, DSEC enumerators will conduct household visits in pairs for data collection till 15 August. Enumerators are identifiable by their navy blue uniforms bearing the DSEC logo, grey work bags, and the official 2026 Population By-Census ID badges. To check the identity of enumerators, households may scan the QR code on the notification letter or call 8809 8809. The enumerators will leave appointment cards if they are unable to reach the households, and households may call the hotline to schedule an interview.

Households are reminded that DSEC will never ask for ID card, bank account or credit card details, nor request bank transfers or remittances. If in doubt, they may call 8809 8809, or check the fraud risk score and report suspicious messages via the WeChat anti-fraud mini-programme of the Judiciary Police, or seek assistance by calling the anti-fraud enquiry hotline at 8800 7777 or the crime report hotline at 993.

Fulfil Civic Duties and Build a Better Future Together

Households that plan to travel are advised to complete the survey via the Macao One Account before departure, or make an interview appointment by calling 8809 8809. All households that complete the survey, regardless of their submission methods, will automatically be entered into the Cooperating Households Lucky Draw, for a chance to win an electronic red packet of MOP100. DSEC calls on the public to support the 2026 Population By-Census by fulfilling their civic duties, and join hands to make the Macao Special Administrative Region a better, more liveable place.

For details about the 2026 Population By-Census, please visit DSEC’s thematic website (https://www.dsec.gov.mo/Intercensos2026).