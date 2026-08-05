Community Invited to Help Shape Potential School-Based Health Center at Myakka Elementary School

Town hall meetings will gather community input as part of an independent feasibility study exploring a school-based health center for Myakka Elementary School.

"At MCR Health, we believe every child deserves access to quality healthcare, regardless of where they live," ” — Dr. Melvin B. Price, President and CEO

BRADENTON, FL, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- MCR Health, in partnership with Results 1st and Myakka Elementary School, invites parents, residents, educators, and community stakeholders to participate in two upcoming Town Hall meetings focused on the potential of creating a school-based health center at Myakka Elementary School.MCR Health was awarded a planning grant from the Bishop-Parker Foundation to assess the feasibility of establishing a school-based health center at Myakka Elementary School. The grant supports an independent feasibility study designed to better understand the healthcare needs, priorities, and preferences of students, families, and the broader Myakka community.As part of the planning process, Results 1st is conducting an independent feasibility study to assess the healthcare needs of students, families, and the surrounding community. Community engagement is a critical component of the study, and feedback gathered during the town halls will help inform whether and how this initiative moves forward.Community members are encouraged to attend one of the following events:Community Town HallThursday, September 24, 20266:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.Myakka Elementary SchoolRefreshments will be provided.Community Health Fair & Town HallSaturday, September 26, 20269:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.Myakka Elementary SchoolRefreshments available for purchase.The Town Hall presentation will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m., followed by a Community Health Fair featuring local organizations and vendors. Food will be available for purchase throughout the event.School-based health centers play an important role in improving access to primary care, preventive services, and health education by bringing care directly to where children spend much of their day. If determined to be feasible, the proposed health center would be designed to support students and families while strengthening the overall health of the Myakka community."At MCR Health, we believe every child deserves access to quality healthcare, regardless of where they live," said Dr. Melvin B. Price, President and CEO of MCR Health. "Exploring a school-based health center at Myakka Elementary represents an opportunity to bring care closer to students and families while reducing barriers that can impact both health and academic success. Just as importantly, we want this process to be guided by the voices of the community. We encourage parents, staff, and residents to join us, ask questions, and help shape what this future could look like together.""We look forward to participating in the town halls and engaging with families, educators, and our neighbors to gather their valuable input because we know Myakka Elementary School holds a special place in our community," said Carol Ricks, Principal of Myakka Elementary School. "We are excited to partner with MCR Health and Results 1st as we explore what a school-based health center could mean for our students, families, and the broader community. As we explore this opportunity, we want our community to know that maintaining the high level of safety and security our families expect and deserve will remain non-negotiable."The town halls are designed to provide an overview of the feasibility study, answer questions about the potential school-based health center, and gather valuable community feedback. Parents, students, educators, community leaders, and residents are encouraged to attend and participate in the discussion.To learn more about the proposed initiative, read the recent article published by Pulse of Manatee:________________________________________About MCR HealthMCR Health is a nonprofit Federally Qualified Health Center serving Manatee, Sarasota, and DeSoto counties with comprehensive primary care, behavioral health, dental, pediatric, pharmacy, specialty, and preventive healthcare services. Guided by its mission to provide exceptional care to everyone, every time, MCR Health is committed to improving the health and well-being of the communities it serves through innovative partnerships, expanded access to care, and patient-centered services.About Results 1stResults 1st guides organizations and individuals to achieve greater results. Their specialty is to increase human gains while strengthening their organizations. Their work impacts individuals and entire communities. By conducting community assessments and feasibility studies, Results 1st works alongside local organizations to identify opportunities that strengthen access to essential services and improve quality of life.

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