President Xi Jinping’s Special Envoy and Minister of Science and Technology Yin Hejun Attends the Presidential Handover Ceremony in Peru

On July 28, 2026, at the invitation of the government of Peru, President Xi Jinping’s Special Envoy and Minister of Science and Technology Yin Hejun attended the presidential handover ceremony in Peru’s capital Lima. On July 27, President-elect Keiko Fujimori held a bilateral meeting with Special Envoy Yin Hejun.

Yin Hejun conveyed President Xi Jinping’s cordial greetings and best wishes to Keiko Fujimori. Yin Hejun said that China-Peru relations have long been at the forefront of China’s relations with Latin American countries. China has remained Peru’s largest trading partner and largest export market for 12 consecutive years, and the Chancay Port, a landmark project of the two countries’ high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, has delivered impressive results. This year marks the 55th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Peru. China stands ready to work with the new Peruvian government to make joint efforts to achieve more new outcomes in China-Peru relations.

Keiko Fujimori asked Yin Hejun to convey her sincere greetings to President Xi Jinping and expressed her heartfelt appreciation for President Xi Jinping’s special dispatch of a high-level delegation to attend her inauguration ceremony. Keiko Fujimori said that Peru attaches great importance to developing relations with China, firmly adheres to the one-China principle, and speaks highly of the important role played by Chinese investment in Peru’s economic and social development. Peru stands ready to deepen cooperation with China in various fields and promote the continuous development of bilateral relations.