Joanie Brendle, RN, Recognized By Influential Women, Inspires Compassionate Hospice Care Through Leadership

EUFAULA, OK, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the Gentiva Hospice Patient Care Manager at the Muskogee Branch, Joanie Combines Clinical Knowledge, Gerontology Expertise, and Deep Empathy to Improve the Lives of Patients and Families Across OklahomaEufaula, Oklahoma – Joanie Brendle, RN, is a compassionate healthcare leader and Patient Care Manager with Gentiva Hospice, where she guides interdisciplinary teams dedicated to providing exceptional end-of-life care to patients and their families. With a strong foundation as a registered nurse and a master’s degree in gerontology, Joanie brings together clinical expertise, leadership experience, and a lifelong commitment to helping others live with dignity, comfort, and purpose.Throughout her career, Joanie has focused on improving the quality of life for older adults and individuals facing serious illness. Her approach to hospice care is centered on understanding each patient’s unique needs, honoring their personal wishes, and supporting families through some of life’s most significant and emotional moments. She believes hospice is not simply about the end of life, but about making the remaining time as meaningful, comfortable, and fulfilling as possible.Joanie’s path into hospice care was unexpected but ultimately transformative. After beginning her career in healthcare, she discovered hospice through an opportunity that aligned perfectly with her natural compassion and passion for serving others. Before becoming Patient Care Manager at Gentiva Hospice, she worked as a Clinical Supervisor for ACG Hospice and a Case Manager with Southeast Hospice.Unlike many areas of nursing where patient relationships may be brief, hospice allowed Joanie to develop lasting connections with patients and their loved ones. Through case management, she was able to walk alongside families throughout their journey, providing consistent support while helping patients remain comfortable in their own homes. “While I can’t change the outcome, I can help make the time left, whether it be days or years, more quality for the patient and their loved ones.”In her leadership role, Joanie oversees multidisciplinary teams consisting of registered nurses, aides, social workers, chaplains, and other healthcare professionals. She understands the importance of collaboration in hospice care and works to ensure every member of the team contributes to a comprehensive approach that addresses medical, emotional, spiritual, and practical needs.In addition to her hospice experience, Joanie has developed extensive expertise in healthcare quality improvement through work with local, state, and federal healthcare programs. Her background in biology, chemistry, and nursing, combined with certifications in case management, health coaching, and chronic conditions, allows her to approach healthcare from both an individual and systems-level perspective. A graduate of Oklahoma State University, University of Central Oklahoma and East Central University, she continues to expand her knowledge of Gerontology and hospice care practices to better serve her patients and teams.Joanie attributes her success to her empathy and compassion, qualities that have guided her throughout her personal and professional life. Her passion for helping others began long before her hospice career and has remained the foundation of her work. Her master’s degree in Gerontology provided her with a deeper understanding of aging and the challenges faced by older adults, while her nursing experience allowed her to apply that knowledge through direct patient care.One of the most meaningful aspects of hospice care for Joanie is the ability to support not only patients but entire families. She values the opportunity to provide guidance, education, and reassurance during difficult times while helping individuals maintain independence and quality of life for as long as possible.Joanie recognizes that hospice care comes with unique challenges. Many patients have complex medical conditions requiring careful symptom management, wound care, medication oversight, and ongoing support. One of the most important responsibilities of hospice teams is helping patients remain safely at home while reducing unnecessary emergency room visits and hospitalizations.She also works to address common misconceptions surrounding hospice. Many individuals associate hospice with fear or loss of hope, but Joanie emphasizes that hospice can provide patients with improved quality of life, greater comfort, and meaningful support. Through consistent visits and proactive care, hospice teams often identify concerns early, allowing patients to receive the support they need before situations become emergencies. Some individuals even improve enough to graduate from hospice services.Beyond medical care, Joanie believes hospice provides invaluable emotional and personal support. Social workers, chaplains, nurses, and aides work together to help families navigate difficult conversations, reconnect relationships, and create meaningful experiences during a challenging time. She has seen firsthand how hospice care extends beyond treatment to provide comfort, connection, and reassurance for everyone involved.For young women entering hospice nursing, Joanie encourages gaining experience early through volunteer opportunities. She believes volunteering with hospice organizations while still in nursing school can provide valuable insight into the field and help aspiring nurses develop the understanding and skills needed to succeed. Hospice requires emotional strength, dedication, and genuine compassion, but for those who feel called to this work, it can become an incredibly rewarding career.Outside of her professional responsibilities, Joanie remains grounded through family, faith, service, and creativity. She treasures spending time with her grandchildren, nieces, her brother, family and friends and credits her dad and her husband as constant sources of encouragement and support. Her family helped shape her faith from a young age. Her faith remains an important role in her life, guiding her interactions and commitment to serving others.Service extends beyond healthcare for Joanie, as she and her husband volunteer with a dog rescue organization, Oklahoma Westie Rescue, where they foster dogs until they find permanent homes. She also enjoys gardening, birding, SCUBA, traveling the world, and attending concerts. These activities provide balance and renewal while reinforcing the compassion and patience she brings to her work each day.Through her leadership at Gentiva Hospice, Joanie Brendle continues to make a meaningful impact on patients, families, and healthcare professionals. Her dedication to compassionate care, lifelong learning, and service reflects a career built on improving lives and ensuring every person receives the dignity, respect, and support they deserve.Learn More about Joanie Brendle:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/Joanie-Brendle Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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