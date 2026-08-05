Disposable Urine Bags Market Report 2026 Market Outlook Supported By A Forecast 5% CAGR

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Disposable Urine Bags Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The disposable urine bags market has seen significant growth recently, driven by various healthcare and demographic factors. This sector is expected to continue expanding as the demand for convenient, hygienic, and reliable urine collection solutions rises, especially among the elderly and patients requiring home-based care. Let’s explore the market size, key drivers, regional outlook, and emerging trends shaping this industry.

Steady Growth Outlook for the Disposable Urine Bags Market

The disposable urine bags market has experienced strong expansion in recent years. From a market size of $2.35 billion in 2025, it is projected to reach $2.48 billion in 2026, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6%. This increase during the historical period can be linked to a rise in urinary incontinence cases, a growing elderly population, the broadening of homecare services, increased hospitalization rates, and improved availability of disposable medical products.

Download a free sample of the disposable urine bags market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=16663&type=smp&utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Jul_PR

Looking ahead, the market is forecasted to maintain solid growth, expected to reach $3.02 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 5.0%. Factors driving this anticipated growth include the aging population, a stronger preference for home-based patient care, heightened awareness of personal hygiene, expansion of nursing homes and long-term care facilities, and increased healthcare expenditures on consumables. Key trends influencing the market during this forecast period include higher demand for home urine collection devices, wider use of single-use hygiene products, growing preference for odor-control and leak-resistant features, a shift toward discreet, body-worn bags, and increased utilization among elderly and mobility-impaired individuals.

Understanding Disposable Urine Bags and Their Uses

Disposable urine bags are designed as portable, single-use containers for collecting urine from people who face challenges with mobility or bladder control. These products are widely used in medical settings, during travel, camping, and by patients requiring home care due to mobility issues or medical conditions affecting normal urination.

View the full disposable urine bags market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/disposable-urine-bags-global-market-report?utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Jul_PR

Growing Surgical Procedures Boost Demand for Disposable Urine Bags

A major factor contributing to market growth is the rising number of surgeries globally. This surge is driven by factors such as the aging population, the increasing adoption of minimally invasive laparoscopic techniques, and more frequent joint replacement operations. Disposable urine bags play a crucial role in surgical environments to manage urine collection while maintaining a sterile environment, ensuring patient hygiene and comfort. For example, data from September 2023 by the National Library of Medicine highlights that there were 7,733 robotic surgical systems installed worldwide, with more than 10 million robotic surgeries performed as of 2023. This increase in surgical procedures is directly fueling demand for disposable urine bags.

Increasing Healthcare Spending Supports Market Expansion

Another important driver of the disposable urine bags market is the rising expenditure on healthcare, which allows for greater investment in patient care and infection control products. Healthcare spending encompasses all financial resources dedicated to preventing, diagnosing, and treating health conditions. With advancements in medical technology bringing new and often costly diagnostic tools and therapies, overall spending continues to rise. This increase enables hospitals and healthcare providers to purchase high-quality, single-use devices like disposable urine bags that enhance patient hygiene and reduce infection risks. For instance, in December 2024, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services reported that U.S. healthcare expenditures rose by 7.5% in 2023, reaching $4.9 trillion or approximately $14,570 per capita. This upward trend in healthcare spending is a key factor promoting the growth of the disposable urine bags market.

North America Leads the Disposable Urine Bags Market While Asia-Pacific Shows Rapid Growth

As of 2025, North America held the largest share of the disposable urine bags market. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to experience the fastest growth during the forecast period. The market report covers important regions including Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a broad view of the global market landscape and regional opportunities.

What’s new in our 2026 market reports:

• Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

• Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

• Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

• Excel dashboards

• Market hotspots infographics

• Key technologies and future trends

• Updated graphics and tables

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: marketing@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.