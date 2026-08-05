Azilen Technologies Broadens Its Digital Product Passport Engineering Practice with End-to-End Enterprise Capabilities

Digital Product Passport isn't about compliance alone, it's about building trusted product intelligence that will power the next generation of global commerce.” — Kulmohan Makhija, VP - Growth, Azilen Technologies

SWITZERLAND, August 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Azilen Technologies is strengthening its Digital Product Passport (DPP) consulting and engineering practice, enabling organisations to prepare for one of EU's most significant digital compliance transformations. As the European Union accelerates the implementation of the Ecodesign for Sustainable Products Regulation (ESPR), businesses placing products on the EU market are shifting their focus from understanding compliance requirements to engineering connected, future-ready product data ecosystems that support long-term sustainability, traceability and regulatory readiness.Unlike traditional compliance programmes, Digital Product Passport is fundamentally a product data and interoperability challenge. Organisations must establish trusted product identities, standardise fragmented information, integrate disconnected enterprise systems and maintain accurate lifecycle data across increasingly complex global supply chains.Recognising this shift, Azilen helps organisations engineer Digital Product Passport ecosystems by combining enterprise integration, product data architecture, AI, cloud engineering and interoperability standards into a unified implementation approach. This enables businesses to move beyond compliance and establish connected product ecosystems designed for long-term operational value.As delegated acts continue to define implementation timelines, industries including batteries, textiles, fashion, consumer electronics, electrical equipment, furniture, tyres, construction products, iron, steel and aluminium are expected to be among the first sectors impacted. Together, these industries represent thousands of organisations supplying products into a market of more than 450 million EU consumers, making Digital Product Passport readiness an increasingly important strategic priority.While regulatory expectations are becoming clearer, the engineering complexity behind Digital Product Passport continues to present significant challenges. Product information frequently resides across disconnected ERP, PLM, MES, PIM, supplier management platforms, sustainability applications and legacy systems, making it difficult to establish a trusted, single source of product truth. Without connected data, governance and interoperability, Digital Product Passport risks becoming an expensive compliance exercise rather than a scalable digital capability.Azilen addresses this challenge through an engineering-first approach that combines expertise across Digital Transformation Consulting, Product Engineering, Data & AI Engineering, Platform Engineering, Integration & Middleware, Intelligent Automation and Cloud Engineering. Rather than implementing Digital Product Passport as an isolated initiative, the company enables organisations to build connected digital ecosystems where product master data, enterprise applications, supply chain information and sustainability records operate through a unified digital architecture.A key differentiator within Azilen's approach is its commitment to internationally recognised interoperability standards. As a GS1 Partner, the company applies globally recognised frameworks including GS1 Digital Link and EPCIS 2.0 to establish persistent product identities, enable event-driven traceability and standardise information exchange across manufacturers, suppliers, logistics providers, retailers and regulatory authorities. This standards-led approach enables organisations to build Digital Product Passport ecosystems that remain scalable as compliance requirements continue to evolve.Recognising that many organisations are still evaluating their readiness, Azilen has also developed its Digital Product Passport Readiness Calculator , enabling businesses to assess implementation maturity, identify enterprise integration gaps and estimate the engineering effort required before embarking on Digital Product Passport programmes. The assessment provides practical insights into product data readiness, governance, technology infrastructure and compliance preparedness, helping leadership teams establish a structured roadmap for implementation.Beyond regulatory compliance, Digital Product Passport is creating new opportunities for organisations to modernise their digital foundations. Connected product data enables greater supply chain transparency, stronger sustainability reporting, improved lifecycle traceability, enhanced customer trust, more efficient product recalls and better support for circular economy initiatives.As the EU accelerates towards data-driven product compliance, organisations that invest in trusted product data, interoperable architectures and scalable engineering capabilities today will be significantly better positioned for tomorrow's regulatory landscape. Through its strengthened Digital Product Passport engineering practice, Azilen Technologies continues to help organisations transform evolving regulatory requirements into connected, intelligent and future-ready digital ecosystems.About Azilen TechnologiesAzilen Technologies is a Digital Transformation Company in the UK, helping organisations engineer intelligent, scalable and future-ready digital solutions.From Data & AI, Generative AI, Agentic AI and MLOps to Digital Transformation, Product Engineering, Platform Engineering, Intelligent Automation, Integration & Middleware, Azilen partners with enterprises to modernise technology landscapes, accelerate innovation and solve complex business challenges through engineering-led execution.With expertise spanning cloud, data, AI and enterprise platforms, Azilen designs connected digital ecosystems that bring together information, intelligence and decision-making across products, operations and supply chains.Combining deep domain knowledge, agile delivery and cross-functional engineering teams, the company enables organisations to build resilient digital capabilities while accelerating time-to-value and long-term business growth.

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