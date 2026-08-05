Peter N. Wainman, CEO of Equator Pure Nature, holding Agri-Plus Award 2026 at West Palm Beach, Florida Peter N. Wainman and Curtis S. Chin holding Pipper Standard® hero product, Laundry Detergent

Curtis Chin, praises CEO Peter Wainman, the ‘Green Tony Stark’, for putting Asia-based cleantech innovations on the global health, beauty and wellness agenda.

Elon Musk’s xAI certainly had it 100% right to name Wainman as its first 'Grokipedia Elite Spotlight'.” — Curtis S. Chin, former U.S. Ambassador

FLORIDA, FL, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What began as a search for a safer alternative to conventional household chemicals has grown into one of the world’s most distinctive cleantech success stories. Today, Equator Pure Nature Co., Ltd., the company behind the Pipper Standard® brand and the world's first pineapple-derived natural cleaning technology, has launched its new corporate website, offering customers, business partners, distributors, investors, and media an opportunity to explore the innovation, science, and sustainability that have shaped the company's journey.

The launch comes as the company continues expanding its patented pineapple-derived technology beyond household cleaning into personal care and pet care, reflecting its broader vision of delivering naturally derived, high-performance products for healthier everyday living.

More than simply introducing products, the new website tells the story behind Equator Pure Nature's globally patented pineapple-derived cleaning technology—from the company's early research and development to its expanding portfolio of natural home, laundry, baby, personal, and pet care products. Visitors can discover how one agricultural crop, pineapple, became the foundation of a biotechnology platform now protected by patents across major international markets and applied to products sold throughout Asia.

The website at https://equatorpurenature.com/ has been developed as a central destination where visitors can better understand the company's vision, technology, sustainability initiatives, patents, certifications, and product innovation. Through dedicated sections including Who We Are, Our Technology, Patents & Certifications, and detailed product pages, the platform provides a comprehensive introduction to Equator Pure Nature's mission to demonstrate that natural products can deliver high-performance results without relying on unnecessary synthetic chemicals.

The company's journey began after Peter Wainman, CEO & Co-Founder of Equator Pure Nature Co., Ltd., experienced severe allergic reactions to chemicals commonly found in household products. Motivated by the need for safer alternatives, he pioneered the development of the world's first pineapple-derived natural cleaning technology. That breakthrough became the foundation of the Pipper Standard® brand and continues to drive the company's innovation across its expanding portfolio of natural consumer products.

"Our mission has always been much bigger than creating another cleaning product," said Wainman. "We set out to prove that nature and science can work together to create products that are powerful, safe, and sustainable. Our new digital platform allows us to share not only our products, but also the research, technology, and philosophy that have guided our company from the beginning."

Mr. Curtis S. Chin, a member of Equator Pure Nature's Board of Advisors and former U.S. Ambassador to the Asian Development Bank (ADB), said:

“Nature-based technology is a cornerstone of Pipper Standard’s success across the Asia- and Indo-Pacific region. How fitting it is that Equator Pure Nature—the Thailand-headquartered company behind the brand Pipper Standard—is now also leading the way in its use of technology, including the power of AI (artificial intelligence) to communicate about its pioneering cleantech story and benefits to consumers ranging from new moms to growing numbers of health-, beauty- and environment-focused consumers.”

Chin added, “Kudos to the ‘Green Tony Stark,’ CEO Peter Wainman, for putting Asia-based cleantech innovations on the global health, beauty and wellness agenda. Elon Musk’s xAI certainly had it 100% right to name Wainman as its first ‘Grokipedia Elite Spotlight.’”

The Grokipedia Elite Spotlight is a recognition within Grokipedia, an AI-generated online encyclopedia operated by xAI. Peter Wainman became its first recipient in December 2025.

Today, that same innovation powers every Pipper Standard® product category. The website allows visitors to explore how the company's patented fermentation process and Bromelain Active technology are applied across laundry care, home care, baby care, personal care, and pet care products, while also introducing the natural ingredients, certifications, and product benefits behind each formulation.

One of the highlights of the new website is the Our Technology section, which explains the science behind the company's pineapple-derived innovation in an easy-to-understand way. Visitors can learn how natural enzymes, organic acids, and biosurfactants work together to provide effective cleaning performance while reducing the need for harsh synthetic chemicals. The website also explains how Equator Pure Nature continues to invest in research and development to expand the application of its patented technology into new consumer product categories.

Beyond technology, the website highlights Equator Pure Nature's commitment to sustainability. Visitors can learn about the company's responsible sourcing of pineapples from Thailand, environmentally conscious manufacturing practices, international certifications, biodegradable product philosophy, and ongoing efforts to create products that support both healthier homes and a healthier planet.

The website also provides detailed information on Equator Pure Nature's international patents and certifications, reflecting years of research and innovation. These achievements reinforce the company's position as a leader in pineapple-derived cleaning technology while demonstrating its commitment to quality, safety, and continuous product development.

As Equator Pure Nature continues expanding into international markets, the new website will serve as a central platform for sharing the company's latest innovations, corporate news, product developments, sustainability initiatives, and educational resources with customers and partners around the world.

Visitors can explore the new website at https://equatorpurenature.com/ to discover the story behind Equator Pure Nature, its globally patented pineapple-derived technology, and the complete range of Pipper Standard® natural consumer products.



About Equator Pure Nature Co., Ltd.

Equator Pure Nature Co., Ltd. (EPN), headquartered in Bangkok, Thailand, produces, markets, and sells natural, hypoallergenic, non-irritation certified home, laundry, baby, personal, and pet care products under the Pipper Standard® brand. Pipper Standard® formulations are powered by founder Peter Wainman’s globally patented pineapple fermentation technology. Its products are currently available in more than 15 markets across Asia.

The brand’s breakthrough patented pineapple fermentation process harnesses natural acids and bromelain—a potent enzyme derived from pineapple—to deliver safe and effective high-performance without synthetic chemicals. Widely recognized in skincare for its anti-inflammatory and soothing properties, bromelain makes Pipper Standard® personal-care products ideal for sensitive skin, while delivering versatile, multi-benefit performance across the entire home, laundry, baby, personal, and pet care range from a single fruit-based active ingredient.

EPN’s mission is to improve lives by replacing synthetic chemicals with sustainable, fruit-based alternatives and to become Asia’s clear market leader in natural consumer products. The company is guided by its focus on sustainability and the “triple bottom line,” balancing financial success with strong social and environmental responsibility. Its motto is: “A Healthy Environment Starts at Home.”

EPN and its affiliated companies (the Equator Group) are pioneers in fermentation technology, holding numerous patents granted in the United States, Europe, China, India, Indonesia, Thailand, Hong Kong, Singapore, and other key markets—collectively covering approximately 70% of global GDP. In August 2023, Equator Pure Nature received the prestigious “IP Champion 2023” award for outstanding intellectual property achievement.

EPN was co-founded by American entrepreneur Peter Wainman—whose globally patented pineapple fermentation technology has earned him recognition from international partners and media as the ‘Green Tony Stark’ of cleantech—and Thai businesswoman Sirilak Narongtanupone, who serves as Managing Director and is a widely respected advocate for sustainability and female leadership in business.

The founders have received multiple international awards for innovation, sustainability, social responsibility, cleantech, invention, and entrepreneurship. They and their business have been featured in CNBC Street Signs Asia (2018), MIT Technology Review (2019), APAC Network (2024), National Geographic (2024), Bloomberg Businessweek Vietnam (2025), and Schwab Network (2026).

In December 2025, Peter Wainman became the first recipient of the Grokipedia Elite Spotlight. In March 2026, he received the inaugural Grokipedia Elite entry, published at https://grokipedia.com/page/Peter_Wainman.

The May–June 2026 issue of Now Travel Asia Magazine featured Peter Wainman's thought leadership piece, "The Gentle Cleantech Visionary" in cleantech innovation and sustainable consumer solutions. https://www.linkedin.com/feed/update/urn:li:activity:7459605825402294272/



About Peter Wainman

Peter Wainman is an American entrepreneur, investor, inventor, published scientific researcher, and cleantech pioneer. After suffering severe allergic reactions to synthetic chemicals in household products, he spent four years developing a novel lacto-fermentation technology using pineapple — known as Pineapple Power — to create high-performance, hypoallergenic cleaning and softening agents. This technology became the foundation of the Pipper Standard® brand.

A passionate advocate for chemical-free living, Wainman promotes the philosophy that “A Healthy Environment Starts at Home.” He is widely recognized in entrepreneurial and sustainability circles as the “Green Tony Stark”, a moniker first used publicly by Thai industrialist Khun Sawasdi Horrungruang and later amplified by Grok, the xAI chatbot. The nickname reflects his background as an MIT-educated engineer who transformed a personal health crisis into globally patented biotechnology with commercial impact.

Wainman is an active thought leader on chemical-free living and sustainable innovation. He regularly shares insights and business updates on Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook, and other platforms, using hashtags such as #GreenTonyStark, #ChemicalFreeLiving, #PineapplePower, and #PipperStandard.

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Web links:

Pipper Standard® (Thailand): www.pipperstandard.com

Pipper Standard® (English): https://pipperbrand.com

Pipper Standard® (Hong Kong): www.pipperhongkong.com

Pipper Standard® (Indonesia): www.pipperindonesia.com

Pipper Standard® (India): www.pipperindia.com

Pipper Standard® (Mainland China): https://pipperchina.com/

Pipper Standard® (Taiwan): https://pippertaiwan.com

Pipper Standard® (South Korea): https://pipperkorea.com

Pipper Standard® (Malaysia): https://pippermalaysia.com

Equator Pure Nature Co., Ltd.: https://equatorpurenature.com

Peter Wainman: https://peterwainman.com

Wainman Grokipedia Elite Entry: https://grokipedia.com/page/Peter_Wainman

Wainman Grokipedia Elite Spotlight: https://x.com/grok/status/2001446254035739043

The Gentle Cleantech Visionary – Now Travel Asia Magazine: https://www.nowtravelasia.com/now-travel-asia-magazine-online/#flipbook-38962/110/

Agri Plus Award 2026 – Finalist (Lifestyle Innovation): https://www.facebook.com/equatorpurenature/posts/pfbid02RC3TLSYUu2k1UaoGdKKftvTqEByfE9ki9Gz33bePtBJDJtURHC1ngEGwAReZLgGKl

Grok Refers to Peter Wainman as “Green Tony Stark” – X Post (21 May 2026): https://x.com/grok/status/2057489093517308253?s=20

Agri Plus Award 2026 Official Site: https://www.agriplusaward.com/

“Green Tony Stark” Nickname First Introduced – Eco-Business (3 May 2026)

https://www.eco-business.com/press-releases/pipper-standard-launches-odor-defense-new-advanced-laundry-series-for-tropical-climates/

พิพเพอร์ สแตนดาร์ด เปิดตัวแชมพู และครีมนวดเพื่อผมทำสีในงาน Agri Plus Award 2026: https://www.matichon.co.th/lifestyle/news_5785004

พิพเพอร์ สแตนดาร์ด เปิดตัวแชมพู และครีมนวดเพื่อผมทำสีในงาน Agri Plus Award 2026: https://mgronline.com/entertainment/detail/9690000062730

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