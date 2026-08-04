Rep. Martin: More funding should mean better service for Michigan hunters

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources announced it will reduce duck hunting drawing days from seven to five days at four managed waterfowl areas beginning Aug. 1, citing staffing shortages. The change comes after the Legislature approved a budget that increased DNR funding by 5.3%, added 4.7 full-time positions and included an additional $1 million for wetlands restoration, enhancement and acquisition. State Rep. David Martin, chair of the House Natural Resources and Tourism Committee, released the following statement:

“Michigan hunters demand answers.

“The DNR says these service reductions are necessary because of staffing shortages, but that’s not true. We just made major investments to strengthen conservation efforts and support Michigan’s hunters. There’s no way that should lead to fewer opportunities for the people who help fund those efforts.

“I’ve had numerous conversations with hunters and stakeholder groups across the state, and many have told me the department never worked with them to explore alternatives or determine whether volunteers could help preserve these drawing days. Before reducing services, the department should have made every effort to work with the people who care most about Michigan’s waterfowl resources.

“Michigan’s hunters have long been partners in conservation. Through their license fees and waterfowl stamps, they help support the very programs the DNR manages. They deserve a clear explanation for why services are being reduced after the Legislature provided additional funding and staffing. I’ll continue advocating for Michigan hunters and working to ensure they receive the level of service they deserve.”