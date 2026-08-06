21 Analytics Partners with CARCI to Deliver Certified Travel Rule Training

21 Analytics and CARCI partner to offer Travel Rule certification

New certification provides compliance teams with the practical knowledge needed to navigate Travel Rule requirements and implementation.

ZUG, SWITZERLAND, August 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- 21 Analytics , a leading Travel Rule solution provider, is pleased to announce a new partnership with the Crypto Asset Regulation & Compliance Institute ( CARCI ) to deliver a certified training programme focused on one of the digital asset industry's most challenging requirements: the Travel Rule.As regulatory expectations continue to evolve across global markets, compliance professionals need practical, up-to-date knowledge to navigate increasingly complex obligations. Through this partnership, 21 Analytics combines its deep expertise in Travel Rule implementation with CARCI's commitment to advancing education and professional standards in crypto asset regulation and compliance.For years, 21 Analytics has worked closely with Virtual Asset Service Providers (VASPs), banks and regulators to solve the practical challenges of Travel Rule compliance. Its Travel Rule solution enables financial institutions to exchange required information securely while maintaining full control over sensitive customer data. The different implementation experience supports the foundation of the new certification programme.The programme is delivered in partnership with the Crypto Asset Regulation & Compliance Institute (CARCI), an organisation dedicated to advancing excellence in crypto asset regulation and compliance through high-quality education, professional certification, and industry engagement. By combining practical expertise with forward-looking regulatory insights, CARCI helps equip compliance professionals with the knowledge needed to navigate an increasingly complex regulatory environment.By leveraging CARCI's educational leadership with 21 Analytics' extensive implementation experience, the certified Travel Rule course is designed to provide compliance professionals with a practical understanding of the Travel Rule, covering its regulatory foundations, implementation challenges, and industry best practices. By combining real-world insights with structured learning, the programme aims to equip participants with the knowledge and confidence to support effective compliance within their organisations.Together, 21 Analytics and CARCI have designed a certified course that provides compliance professionals with a practical understanding of the Travel Rule, covering its regulatory foundations, operational challenges and solutions, as well as industry best practices. Combining structured learning with real-world implementation experience, the programme equips participants with the knowledge and confidence to support effective compliance within their organisations.The partnership reflects a shared commitment to raising the standard of crypto-asset compliance education and supporting the industry's continued maturity.By combining leading education with proven implementation expertise, 21 Analytics and CARCI are helping compliance professionals build the skills and confidence needed to meet evolving regulatory expectations.

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