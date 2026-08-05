All Dogs Unleashed Carrollton Sees Board & Train Demand Rise After July 4th Weekend

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Firework and thunderstorm-related bolting incidents drive North Texas owners toward structured obedience training.

CARROLLTON, TX, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The days immediately following July 4th are historically among the busiest of the year for animal shelters, as fireworks send frightened dogs jumping fences and bolting from yards they've never tried to escape before. All Dogs Unleashed 's Carrollton facility says the aftermath shows up in its own intake calls too, a seasonal bump in owners asking about Board & Train after watching a normally well-behaved dog panic during fireworks or a North Texas thunderstorm.Noise-related anxiety affects a substantial share of dogs, and Texas thunderstorms bring more than just noise, dogs can sense the barometric pressure changes and static buildup that precede a storm well before the first thunderclap, often triggering anxious behavior minutes ahead of any audible warning. For owners, the practical danger isn't the fear itself but what a panicked dog does in response: clearing a fence, slipping a collar, or bolting through a door left open half a second too long."Recall and a reliable 'place' or settle command are exactly what keep a scared dog from turning a bad night into a missing-dog situation," said Brian Claeys, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of All Dogs Unleashed in Carrollton, TX . "We can't train the fear out of a dog in two weeks, but we can build the kind of obedience foundation that means a dog listens to a command to get back inside or hold still even when something outside is setting them off."The Carrollton facility's two-week Board & Train program, the core of All Dogs Unleashed's business, builds foundational commands including come, sit, stay, place, and reliable recall, all of which trainers say become more valuable, not less, during high-stress moments like a thunderstorm or a neighborhood fireworks display. The facility runs with staff on-site overnight, seven days a week, allowing trainers to work with dogs through a full range of conditions rather than only during calm daytime sessions.North Texas's most intense tornado and severe-storm activity typically peaks between March and June, but summer brings its own version of the problem: thunderstorms continue through the season, and fireworks displays around the Fourth of July add a second, unrelated noise trigger on top of it. For dogs that already struggle with noise sensitivity, trainers say that one-two combination, plus the unfamiliar environment of a summer boarding stay while owners travel, is exactly the scenario Board & Train's structured, climate-controlled setting is built to handle.Owners noticing new anxiety-driven behavior in their dog since the holiday weekend, pacing, destructive chewing, attempted escapes, or accidents from a previously house-trained dog, are encouraged to contact All Dogs Unleashed's Carrollton facility to discuss whether Board & Train or private in-home sessions are the better fit.All Dogs Unleashed provides dog training, boarding, and grooming services through a national network of locations. Its Carrollton, TX facility serves as the company's flagship location, specializing in a two-week Board & Train program that builds reliable obedience and recall, supported by private lessons and behavior/obedience training. All programs are backed by a money-back guarantee and lifetime support for graduates. For more information, visit https://alldogsunleashed.com/ ###Media ContactAll Dogs UnleashedAddress: 2401 Luna Rd, Carrollton, TX 75006Phone: (972) 484-3647Website: https://alldogsunleashed.com/

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