Ian Machado Garry Credits Plant-Based Eating for His UFC Success

Irish fighter Ian Machado Garry says going plant-based has reshaped his performance inside the octagon and his strength as an athlete.

The UFC contender, aptly known as “The Future,” appears in a new PETA campaign highlighting the role plant-based eating can play in elite sport. Currently ranked No. 2 in the welterweight division with a 10–1 record, Machado Garry credits animal-free foods with supporting his training, recovery, and mental focus.

In addition to athletic prowess, switching to vegan food benefits animals and the planet. And every animal is someone: Pigs recognize their own names, chickens form social hierarchies, cows develop lasting friendships, and fish have long‑term memories.

Ready to live kinder, healthier, and more sustainably? Order our free Vegan Starter Kit today: