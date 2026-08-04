Candidate Name Added to Ballot in U.S. Senate Special Republican Primary 

COLUMBIA, S.C. (August 4, 2026) – By court order issued this morning, the State Election Commission (SEC) is adding a candidate to ballots for the U.S. Senate Special Republican Primary to be held on August 11, 2026. For a current list of candidates, voters can get their sample ballot or view the Candidate Tracking system at scVOTES.gov.

Not every voter is eligible in this special primary. Voters who participated in the June Democratic Primary are not eligible to vote. Voters who participated in the June Republican Primary, or who did not vote in either party’s June primary, are eligible to vote in this special primary.

Reminders for Early Voting

Voters may visit an early voting center during the early voting period and vote just as they would at their polling place on Election Day.

The early voting period is Wednesday, August 5 through Friday, August 7.

Early voting centers are open from 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Visit the early voting page on scVOTES.gov or contact your county voter registration office to find your early voting center location.

Voters will be asked to present their Photo ID when checking in to vote. Acceptable Photo IDs can be found here.

Reminders for Absentee Voting

The deadline to apply for an absentee ballot has passed (except UOCAVA voters, see below.)

Votes on absentee ballots already submitted will count.

Voters who currently have an absentee ballot can vote that ballot and it will count. If voters want an updated absentee ballot, they need to request one from their County Voter Registration and Elections Office.

Absentee ballots must be received by the county voter registration and elections office no later than 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 11.

If voters have not yet returned their ballot, we recommend returning it in person, to ensure they meet the deadline.

Visit the absentee voting page on scVOTES.gov to find details on how to return absentee ballot.

Reminders for Military and Overseas Voters

Military and Overseas voters can apply for an absentee ballot at any time, even on Election Day.

Ballots must be received by county voter registration and elections offices by the deadlines below: Electronic Delivery: No later than 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 11, 2026 (Election Day) Mail Delivery: Must be mailed no later than 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 11, 2026 (Election Day) and received no later than 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 12, 2026 .

Eligible voters may also vote a Federal Write-In Absentee Ballot (FWAB) which they can access at any time at FVAP.gov.

Voters with questions or those needing to update their voter registration information should contact their county voter registration and election office as soon as possible.

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