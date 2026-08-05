IIH Global is a Summer 2026 Clutch Global Award Winner

IIH Global recognised as a Summer 2026 Clutch Global Award Winner.

IIH Global earns the Summer 2026 Clutch Global Award, recognizing excellence in software, AI, web, mobile, and digital transformation services.

This award recognises our team's dedication to innovation, quality, and client success. We thank our clients for their trust and look forward to helping more businesses grow through technology.” — Sanjay Panchal, Director at IIH Global

LONDON, HERTFORDSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, August 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- "We’re proud to announce that IIH Global has been named a Summer 2026 Clutch Global Award winner for Flutter Development Company , placing us among the top 15 providers worldwide in our category on Clutch. This recognition reflects the quality of the solutions we build and the trust our clients place in us."𝗪𝗵𝗮𝘁 𝗮𝗿𝗲 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗖𝗹𝘂𝘁𝗰𝗵 𝗚𝗹𝗼𝗯𝗮𝗹 𝗔𝘄𝗮𝗿𝗱𝘀?Clutch powers how businesses discover, evaluate, and hire the right B2B service partners. The Clutch Global Awards honor the very best firms based on verified client reviews, market presence, and demonstrated expertise. This summer, only the top 15 companies in each IT and development category earned this distinction, making it one of the most selective recognitions in the industry.“The pace of innovation in IT and software development continues to accelerate, and these firms are setting the standard through the results they deliver for clients,” said Mike Beares, Founder and CEO of Clutch. “A Clutch Global Award is earned through exceptional service and the voices of real customers.”𝗕𝘂𝗶𝗹𝘁 𝗼𝗻 𝗥𝗲𝗮𝗹 𝗖𝗹𝗶𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗙𝗲𝗲𝗱𝗯𝗮𝗰𝗸The Clutch Global Awards are rooted in verified client reviews, not self-nominations or popularity. This recognition reflects the confidence our clients place in us and the outcomes we achieve together. Every review on our Clutch profile represents a genuine partnership and a successful engagement.IIH Global is a trusted software development company helping businesses across the UK, US, Europe, and beyond transform ideas into scalable digital solutions. Since 2013, we have delivered custom web applications, mobile apps, AI-powered solutions, CRM systems, eCommerce platforms, and enterprise software tailored to each client's business goals.What sets us apart is our transparent communication, agile development process, and long-term commitment to client success. We focus on delivering high-quality solutions that solve real business challenges while maintaining reliability, security, and scalability. Our consistent 5-star client reviews on Clutch reflect our dedication to quality, responsiveness, and building lasting partnerships rather than simply completing projects.Whether you're a startup validating an MVP or an established enterprise modernizing legacy systems, IIH Global provides the technical expertise and strategic guidance needed to accelerate digital growth.Thank you to our team and our clients for making this achievement possible. Our success is built on your trust, collaboration, and shared commitment to excellence.𝗥𝗲𝗮𝗱𝘆 𝘁𝗼 𝗣𝗮𝗿𝘁𝗻𝗲𝗿 𝘄𝗶𝘁𝗵 𝗮𝗻 𝗔𝘄𝗮𝗿𝗱-𝗪𝗶𝗻𝗻𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗧𝗲𝗮𝗺?Visit our Clutch profile to read client reviews, or contact us to discuss your next project.

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