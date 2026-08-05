BOC Recap: 8/3/26

Published: August 04, 2026

The August 3, 2026 Board of Commissioners meeting was called to order at 7pm. The agenda for the meeting can be found at https://bit.ly/3utv5SE.

BOC approved minutes from the Board’s Regular Meeting and Closed Session of July 20, 2026.

Appointments

Chair Isenhower recommends Commissioner Setzer as the voting delegate for the 2026 NCACC Annual Conference on August 22nd, 2026. BOC approved.

Chair Isenhower recommends the appointment of Tyler Mace to the Juvenile Crime Prevention Council as member under the age of 18 for a first term, with a term expiration of June 30, 2028.

Chair Isenhower recommends the reappointments of the following to the Home and Community Block Grant Advisory Board: Mark Bumgarner for a 2nd term; Gail Henson for a 4th term; and Alice Layne for a 10th term, all with term expirations of June 30, 2029.

Commissioner Beatty recommends the reappointment of Tracey Trimble to the Sister Cities Board for a 4th term, with a term expiration of July 31, 2030.

Presentations

1 – The Library System received a NACo Achievement Award for “Cracking the Code: Decodable Books for Beginning Readers”. This innovative project created a collection of more than 700 decodable books aligned with the Science of Reading, addressing a critical need for accessible, phonics-based reading materials for children and families.

2 – The Library System also received a NACo Achievement Award for their Digital Navigators program. The program was launched in November 2024 as a mobile, outreach-based initiative designed to expand digital literacy and help close the digital divide in Catawba County. The program reaches underserved populations—including seniors, veterans, low-income residents, and Spanish-speaking communities—by providing bilingual, hands-on technology training in trusted community spaces.

3 – Library Director Siobhan Loendorf presented the 2026-2031 Library Strategic Plan. The BOC voted to approve the plan.

4 – Healthy & Safe Community: Opioid Update presented by Opioid SUG Program Coordinator Jamie Todd and REACH Crew Chief Jason Powell.

Public Hearings

Public hearing to consider submittal of the Federal 5310 Enhanced Mobility grant for seniors and individuals with disabilities residing in rural areas and urban areas, adopt the a resolution authorizing submittal of the grant, and adopt the required 5310 Title VI Program Plan for FY26-27. BOC approved.

Consent Agenda

The Finance and Personnel Subcommittee requests the Board of Commissioners accept and appropriate grant funds in the amount of $10,075 to the Catawba County Library from a Federal IMLS Library Services Technology Act (LSTA) EZ Grant. BOC approved.

Manager’s Report

1 - Staff requests the Board of Commissioners acknowledge receipt and review of Department of Public Instruction-required Facility Needs Surveys for each school system in the county. This action does not endorse or commit to fund the proposed projects. BOC approved.

2 – Budget Transfer - The Sheriff’s Office received a donation from a local company to purchase a K9. Special contingency transfer is needed to bring the donation into the budget.

3 - Transfer from Special Contingency to move funding received from an insurance payout to the General Fund to purchase a replacement vehicle and equipment.

4 - Transfer from Special Contingency to move funding received from an insurance payout to the General Fund to upfit a replacement vehicle purchased.

Attorney’s Report

Microsoft will forego Economic Investment Incentives in Economic Development Agreement.

Adjournment

BOC adjourned the meeting at 8:02 pm.