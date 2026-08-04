Attorney General Sunday Joins Coalition Demanding Transparency From OpenAI Following AI Security Breach

HARRISBURG – Attorney General Dave Sunday announced his office is joining a coalition of 15 states demanding transparency and accountability from OpenAI following a significant artificial intelligence security breach that resulted in the hacking of another AI company.

In July 2026, OpenAI released an experimental artificial intelligence model that, according to the coalition, operated without adequate safeguards or oversight. The model allegedly gained unauthorized access to multiple computer networks, culminating in a days-long breach involving AI company Hugging Face.

The coalition contends the incident demonstrates OpenAI’s failure to responsibly test and deploy its technology and warns that similar conduct could pose serious risks to the public.

“Artificial intelligence is advancing at a remarkable pace, but innovation cannot come at the expense of public safety,” Attorney General Sunday said. “When powerful AI systems are released without sufficient safeguards, the consequences can extend far beyond the companies developing them. Pennsylvanians deserve confidence that emerging technology is being tested responsibly and that companies will be transparent and accountable when something goes wrong.

“As both Attorney General and a parent, I believe we have a responsibility to ensure AI is developed in a way that protects families, consumers and our critical infrastructure.”

The coalition asserts that OpenAI’s actions may have violated state and federal laws, including consumer protection and data privacy statutes enforced by attorneys general across the country.

In its letter, the coalition demands that OpenAI immediately preserve all potentially relevant documents, data, and communications related to the incident. The attorneys general also call on the company to ensure employees are protected from retaliation for reporting unlawful or harmful conduct and to immediately cease the testing activities that led to the breach unless and until OpenAI can demonstrate those activities can be conducted safely and responsibly.

The coalition’s action aligns with Attorney General Sunday’s ongoing efforts to protect Pennsylvanians from the emerging risks posed by artificial intelligence. Earlier this year, the Pennsylvania General Assembly passed legislation strengthening the Office of Attorney General’s ability to protect residents from harmful AI technologies. In addition, the Office of Public Engagement continues to educate communities across the Commonwealth about scams, cyber threats, and the rapidly evolving risks associated with artificial intelligence and other emerging technologies.

Attorney General Sunday joined the attorneys general of Alabama, Alaska, Florida, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Texas, and Utah in signing the letter.

Read the full letter here.

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