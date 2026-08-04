AG Sunday Announces Takedown of Phila.-Based ‘All Money Counts’ ID Theft/Fraud Organization with Charges Against 6 Co-Conspirators

PHILADELPHIA — Attorney General Dave Sunday announced charges against six people who conspired to run an organized identity theft-based theft and fraud scheme, targeting dozens of victims by stealing ID cards, passports, and other personal information.

The “All Money Counts” criminal organization — led by 30-year-old Brandon J. Greisser — then used that stolen information to pose as the victims for bank account withdrawals, credit/debit card transactions, and other acts of theft.

The Office of Attorney General this week charged Greisser and five other co-conspirators with corrupt organizations, identity theft, unlawful use of a computer, conspiracy, and numerous other felonies.

Also charged are: Zachery Michael Pratt, Erik P. Simmons, Liam Kuchman and Andrew C. Fisher.

”This criminal group was organized and coordinated in how they targeted unsuspected Pennsylvanians for thefts — criminal acts that likely still would be happening if not for the work of our team and collaborating agencies,” Attorney General Sunday said. “Instead of being productive members of the Philadelphia community, these defendants chose a lifestyle of theft, fraud, and deception, fueled by personal greed.”

Greisser, Kuchman, Simmons, Fisher, and Pratt are in custody. A sixth person is being sought.

The criminal organization referred to themselves as “All Money Counts” or “AMC.”

While investigators have identified more than 40 victims and more than $75,000 in attempted or successful thefts, more victims are likely unaccounted for. Anyone who feels they have been victimized by an act of theft, identity theft, or fraud, should contact their local police department.

The cases will be prosecuted by the Office of Attorney General. Criminal charges, and any discussion thereof, are merely allegations and all defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

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