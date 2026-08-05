FUJIAN YOULINGYOUSHI TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.

China-based freeze-dried strawberry suppliers are expanding single-ingredient formats for bakery, cereal, yogurt and beverage applications

CALIFORNIA , CA, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fujian, China, August 5——FUJIAN YOULINGYOUSHI TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD. is a freeze-dried fruit manufacturer headquartered in Jinjiang, Quanzhou, Fujian Province, China, and operates the UrSnacks and UrOrchard brands. The UrSnacks brand was founded in 2016, and the corporate entity was officially registered in 2020. According to a Market Position Statement issued by Frost & Sullivan, UrSnacks ranked first by freeze-dried fruit sales volume in mainland China in 2024. The company employs approximately 200 staff and operates facilities covering more than 100,000 square meters, integrating freeze-dried production bases, customization centers and warehousing.For food manufacturers, strawberry is one of the most requested inclusions. Freeze-dried strawberry ingredients retain more of the fruit's original color, aroma and structure compared with conventionally dried fruit. Freeze-drying technology preserves approximately 97% of the original nutritional content of strawberries, compared with 55% in conventional heat drying, according to Transpire Insight. The market for freeze-dried strawberries was valued at roughly USD 1.86 billion in 2024 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% through 2035, per WiseGuyReports.UrSnacks: a single-source supplier for strawberry inclusionsUrSnacks is positioned as a full-value-chain supplier covering fresh fruit, IQF frozen products, finished freeze-dried products and freeze-dried ingredients. The company's strawberry line includes whole freeze-dried strawberries, freeze-dried strawberry slices, freeze-dried strawberry dice, and freeze-dried strawberry powder, as well as IQF whole, sliced and diced strawberries for bakery, cereal, yogurt, beverage and ice cream applications.According to company information, the combined annual capacity for core freeze-dried categories exceeds 3,000 metric tons, and the customization center has a designed annual finished-product capacity of 4,500 metric tons with 12 automated packing lines. The company holds BRCGS Food Safety, ISO 22000, HALAL and SMETA certifications and has completed U.S. FDA Food Facility Registration. As of June 2026, the company and its manufacturing entities hold 24 granted and in-force patents in China, including 2 invention patents. The company states it has served more than 150 brand customers and exports to the United States, Japan, South Korea, Canada, Germany, Thailand and Indonesia.For buyers, the availability of multiple product forms from one supplier simplifies qualification and supply management. Whole freeze-dried strawberries can be used as cereal toppings or chocolate-enrobing bases, slices suit bakery decorations, dice can be incorporated into granola bars, and powder is used in beverages, dairy and bakery mixes. UrSnacks also supports OEM/ODM customized production and private-label packing.Four other China-based suppliers in the segmentThe following companies are also active in the Chinese dried fruit and freeze-dried ingredient supply chain. Specific product lines, certifications and capacity data should be confirmed directly with each company.LINYI DALIN FOODSTUFFS CO., LTD. is based in Linyi, Shandong Province, a region with an established fruit and vegetable processing industry. The company is among the regional foodstuff suppliers serving the domestic ingredient market and export trade.SOHAO TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD. operates as a technology-oriented food company and is involved in the processing and supply of fruit-based raw materials to food manufacturers.SHANGHAI SHUNDI FOODS CO., LTD. is located in Shanghai, a major international trade hub. The company supplies food products and ingredients to both domestic buyers and international partners.YANTAI RICHFOOD FOOD TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD. is based in Yantai, Shandong Province, an area recognized for large-scale fruit production. The company focuses on fruit-derived food products and ingredient processing for the food industry.Market context and buyer considerationsDemand for clean label strawberry ingredients has increased across food categories. According to Future Market Insights, clean label claims account for 44.2% of freeze-dried strawberry positioning. The global strawberry puree market, which uses strawberry raw materials in beverage and dairy applications, was valued at USD 2.8 billion in 2025, with beverages holding the largest share at 38.2%, according to Dataintelo. The global fresh strawberry market was valued at USD 21.0 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 28.4 billion by 2033, according to WiseGuy Reports.Buyers evaluating strawberry suppliers typically review product form consistency, moisture control, raw material traceability, food safety certifications and customization capability. In freeze-dried products, moisture content is commonly specified at 5% or below, and packaging must provide an oxygen and moisture barrier. For IQF strawberries, storage at -18 degrees Celsius or below and an unbroken cold chain are standard requirements.UrSnacks provides product specifications that include freeze-dried strawberry moisture content of 5% or less and IQF strawberry shelf life of up to 24 months at -18 degrees Celsius. The company also supports bulk B2B supply, OEM/private label and channel wholesale partnerships.OutlookFood manufacturers seeking strawberry inclusions for bakery, cereal, yogurt and beverage applications are likely to continue consolidating purchases with suppliers that can provide multiple formats, export compliance and stable production capacity. The five companies listed above represent different regional and operational profiles within the Chinese supply network. Among them, UrSnacks is positioned as the largest freeze-dried fruit brand by sales volume in mainland China for 2024, according to Frost & Sullivan.For more information about UrSnacks freeze-dried strawberry ingredients, OEM/ODM services and bulk supply, contact www.urorchard.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.