Innowise wins Bronze Stevie® Award for its work on Haust Network

Innowise honored in the Financial Technology category of the 2026 Stevie® Awards for Technology Excellence.

Haust Network required us to solve difficult engineering issues across Layer-2 infrastructure, smart contracts, wallet security, liquidity, and user access. We are proud to see that work recognized.” — Andrew Nalichaev, Blockchain Expert & DeFi Analyst at Innowise

WARSAW, POLAND, August 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Innowise , an international software development and IT consulting company, has received a Bronze StevieAward in the 2026 StevieAwards for Technology Excellence.The company was recognized in the Technical Innovation of the Year, Financial Technology category for its work on Haust Network , a DeFi ecosystem powered by Layer-2 zk-rollups.About Haust NetworkHaust Network is a Layer-2 DeFi ecosystem designed to make trading, lending, cross-chain asset management, and other blockchain services easier to access from one platform. Innowise helped build the technical foundation behind the ecosystem, including its zk-rollup infrastructure, decentralized exchange, lending protocol, multi-chain wallet, account abstraction system, and custom multi-signature wallet.Together, these components allow users to move assets across networks, swap tokens, lend or borrow funds, pay gas fees in different tokens, and approve several actions in a single transaction. HAIA , the financial assistant built into the Haust Wallet, adds a conversational layer to the ecosystem. Users can ask questions in natural language, review market and portfolio information, compare opportunities across several networks, and carry out selected DeFi actions directly from the wallet. HAIA draws on services such as CryptoRank, Superform, CoinMarketCap, and Zerion to combine market data, wallet positions, token information, and cross-chain yield options in one place.The result is a connected product that brings together blockchain infrastructure, financial protocols, wallet tools, and natural language interaction. Instead of moving between separate wallets, bridges, exchanges, and data services, users can manage much of their DeFi activity through the Haust ecosystem.About the StevieAwards for Technology ExcellenceThe StevieAwards for Technology Excellence recognize the achievements of individuals, teams, and organizations working across the technology sector. The international competition is open to public and private organizations of every size, including businesses, nonprofits, startups, and large enterprises.The 2026 program marks the third annual StevieAwards for Technology Excellence. Winners were selected based on the average scores of more than 160 professionals worldwide who took part in a two-month judging process.About InnowiseInnowise is an international software development and IT consulting company founded in 2007. Its team of more than 3,500 IT professionals works with companies across finance, healthcare, manufacturing, logistics, retail, and other industries.The company provides software engineering, IT consulting, product design, quality assurance, DevOps, cybersecurity, blockchain development, data engineering, and AI services. Innowise has delivered more than 1,600 projects and operates across more than 15 countries.The Bronze StevieAward marks an important moment for Innowise because it recognizes the company’s ability to take on technically demanding financial products that combine blockchain infrastructure, DeFi services, digital wallets, and AI, and carry them all the way from an initial idea to a platform serving large numbers of users.

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