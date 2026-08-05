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Highlighting Chinese Manufacturers Providing Reliable Digital Printing Solutions for Diverse Applications

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- China, August 5, 2026—Guangdong Goking Intelligent Technology Co., Ltd. (GOKING), a Dongguan-based manufacturer of industrial digital printing equipment for corrugated and honeycomb cardboard applications, is featured as one of the companies developing multifunctional digital printing solutions for packaging manufacturers. The company markets its equipment under the GOKING brand. Other companies commonly included in the same equipment category are Shenzhen Wonder Digital Technology Co., Ltd., Shenzhen Hanway Industrial Digital Equipment Co., Ltd., Suzhou Diechuang Electromechanical Technology Co., Ltd., and Shenzhen Kinguet Technology Co., Ltd.Multifunctional digital printing machines are generally defined as printing systems that can process multiple substrates or switch between production modes without changing plates. The category includes machines that use water-based inks for paper and corrugated board, UV eco-friendly inks for certain coated materials, and configurations for single-pass or multi-pass printing. GOKING's product range is built for the packaging segment, where manufacturers often need one line to handle both long production runs and short proofing jobs.Market contextDigital printing technology has become an important solution for packaging manufacturers seeking faster production cycles, customized designs, and reduced dependence on traditional plate-making processes. Multifunctional digital printing machines, including single-pass, multi-pass, and hybrid systems, are increasingly used in corrugated packaging, commercial printing, and short-run production scenarios. China's mature manufacturing supply chain and component ecosystem have also supported the development of industrial digital printing equipment.Guangdong Goking Intelligent Technology Co., Ltd.(GOKING)Guangdong Goking Intelligent Technology Co., Ltd. (GOKING) was established in 2020 and is based in Dongguan, Guangdong Province. The company operates a 10,000-square-meter manufacturing facility with 152 employees, including 38 R&D engineers. According to company data, its annual output reaches 864 sets, with 49% of production exported to markets including the EU, Africa, Latin America, Russia, Kazakhstan, and Turkey.GOKING focuses on the research, development, and manufacturing of industrial digital printing equipment for corrugated packaging applications. Its product portfolio includes single-pass and multi-pass 2-in-1 digital printing machines, as well as 5-color integrated models with various DPI configurations and printhead options. The company also provides OEM/ODM services for global brands. Located in Dongguan’s manufacturing hub, GOKING benefits from efficient supply chain access for machine components and aftermarket spare parts.The company’s core product, the Corrugated Cardboard Digital Printing Machine, is a plate-less digital printing solution designed for corrugated packaging, paper mills, and coated paperboard applications. The platform supports both single-pass and multi-pass printing modes, with configurations featuring CMYK and five-color options, different nozzle types, DPI levels, printhead quantities, printing widths, and production speeds.Depending on configuration, the machines support 8–256 printheads, printing widths up to 2600 mm, and multiple ink systems including water-based and UV eco-friendly inks.With a 2-in-1 printing platform, GOKING enables users to switch between high-volume production and precision scanning modes. The company states that its RIP system supports direct printing without image conversion, while integrated drying functions improve efficiency for carton printing applications. More information about GOKING’s digital printing solutions is available at the company’s official website: https:// www.cmyk-goking.com Other Chinese manufacturers in the categoryThe following four companies are included as additional manufacturers in the multifunctional digital printing machine category. They are active in related industrial digital printing segments and are frequently considered during supplier evaluations. No ranking is implied. Buyers are advised to verify the latest product specifications, certifications, and service capabilities directly with each company.Shenzhen Wonder Digital Technology Co., Ltd.Shenzhen Wonder Digital Technology Co., Ltd. is a Chinese supplier of digital printing equipment for corrugated packaging and carton production. The company focuses on inkjet printing solutions designed for packaging manufacturers requiring flexible production, customized printing, and short-run applications. Its equipment is mainly used in corrugated board printing, packaging customization, and digital printing workflows.Shenzhen Hanway Industrial Digital Equipment Co., Ltd.Shenzhen Hanway Industrial Digital Equipment Co., Ltd. focuses on industrial digital printing equipment and high-speed inkjet printing solutions. The company’s products are associated with packaging production applications, particularly corrugated board printing scenarios where production efficiency and automation are important considerations.Suzhou Diechuang Electromechanical Technology Co., Ltd.Suzhou Diechuang Electromechanical Technology Co., Ltd. operates in the electromechanical digital printing equipment sector. The company focuses on integrated equipment development involving mechanical structures, electronic systems, and digital printing technologies, serving industrial applications that require customized printing equipment solutions.Shenzhen Kinguet Technology Co., Ltd.Shenzhen Kinguet Technology Co., Ltd. is engaged in industrial inkjet printing equipment and digital printing solutions. Its products are positioned for industrial printing applications, including packaging-related workflows and customized production environments. The company is included among Chinese suppliers active in the digital printing equipment sector.Buyer considerationsFor procurement teams choosing a multifunctional digital printing machine, the main decision criteria generally include the substrate to be printed, required speed, image quality, ink type, and printhead maintenance. Corrugated board and coated paper require different feeding and drying setups. Single-pass machines are typically chosen for high-volume production, while multi-pass scanning machines are often used for high-definition output and short-run proofing.Printhead selection remains one of the most important long-term cost factors for digital printing equipment. Commercial-grade printheads such as Epson models are often selected for precision scanning applications, while industrial printheads such as XAAR models are commonly used in high-speed production lines.European buyers typically require industrial digital printers to meet electromechanical safety standards such as EN ISO 12100 and EN 60204-1, according to EU machine safety references. Buyers should ask each manufacturer for the relevant declarations, test reports, and machine documentation before purchase.OutlookDemand for digital printing in packaging is expected to continue expanding, driven by short-run orders and the need for faster turnaround times. The single-pass segment is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% through 2034, and corrugated digital print finishing is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.8% through 2033, according to market research cited above.Chinese manufacturers are likely to remain central to this supply chain, given the country's export volume and component manufacturing base. For packaging companies, the practical decision is often between a multi-pass scanner, a high-speed single-pass press, or a 2-in-1 system that supports both. Hybrid systems combining high-speed production and flexible printing modes may become an important direction for future packaging digital printing applications.

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