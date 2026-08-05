Tech Ascension Awards Declares Shufti as The Best Fraud Prevention Solution of 2026

The recognition reflects Shufti's 100% in-house, adaptive approach: Glocal platform built to fight evolving fraud across the entire compliance lifecycle.

We built Shufti to adapt to local documents, languages, and regulations. Being named the Best Fraud Prevention Solution validates that approach and our commitment to staying ahead of evolving fraud.” — Shahid Hanif, Chief Executive Officer of Shufti

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tech Ascension Awards declares Shufti’s Glocal Platform as the Best Fraud Prevention Solution of 2026, honoring its innovative approach to identity verification, compliance automation, and fraud detection.

Shufti is a Glocal Platform that is a full compliance lifecycle management solution, built for every industry, every region, and every use case, without outsourcing.

It covers the entire customer journey in a single flow, from sign-up and KYC through authentication, AML screening, ongoing monitoring, and remediation, replacing the patchwork of separate vendors, APIs, and contracts that businesses have long stitched together to operate across borders.

Built 100% in-house, Shufti actively processes 10,000+ document types across 150+ languages and 240+ countries with 99.7% OCR accuracy. This is the "Glocal" model: global scale paired with local precision, meeting each jurisdiction on its own terms.

“Fraud today doesn't stop at onboarding; it follows customers throughout their journey, and businesses need protection that evolves just as quickly,” said Shahid Hanif, Chief Executive Officer of Shufti. “Working with more than 2,000 businesses across markets has shown us how differently fraud behaves from one region to the next. We built Shufti around that reality, adapting to local documents, languages, and regulations, with fraud detection embedded in every check. Being named the Best Fraud Prevention Solution validates that approach and our commitment to staying ahead of evolving fraud.”

On the fraud side, the same foundation powers Shufti's fraud prevention capabilities. Rather than relying on stitched-together tools, Shufti’s proprietary technology continuously adapts to evolving fraud techniques and regulatory requirements, enabling organizations to detect and mitigate fraud at every stage of the customer lifecycle.

This fraud intelligence is embedded across Shufti’s entire platform. This includes diverse document verification that runs a nine-layer forensic pipeline, combining GenAI detection, hologram analysis, metadata and checksum validation, and screen-recapture defense, to catch tampered, synthetic, and AI-generated documents, while VideoIdent and NFC Verification confirm a genuine, government-issued identity behind each session.

Biometric Face Authentication and passive liveness detection, where Shufti is the first European provider certified at iBeta Level 3 across both iOS and Android, defend against impersonation, spoofing, and account takeover. Behavioural Biometrics and Device Fingerprinting combine 230+ behavioral signals with device intelligence to identify suspicious sessions including bots, account takeover, and other high-risk activity.

Business Verification and UBO checks validate ownership structures against global regulatory requirements, including new EU AMLR standards, while AML, Sanctions, and Transaction Screening assess profiles against 4,000+ watchlists and 50,000+ adverse media sources, refreshed every 15 minutes.

At the center, Shufti's Fraud Hub combines injection, device, document, and biometric signals into a unified risk score backed by a full audit trail.

Deepfakes are the fastest-moving threat in that mix, and Shufti detects them at the point of capture. Its deepfake detection is built on the Seven Gates Framework, which applies seven independent verification checks, from facial structure analysis to file compression forensics, to distinguish genuine users from synthetic media.

The technology is validated against real-world deepfakes, including content degraded by everyday devices and compression, rather than relying solely on pristine laboratory samples that fail to reflect actual fraud conditions.

Together, these capabilities enable Shufti to support more than 2,000 businesses across financial services, crypto, gaming, and lending to detect, prevent, and respond to fraud throughout the entire customer lifecycle.

“The 2026 FinTech Award winners show how quickly financial technology is expanding beyond traditional payments into the systems that make modern finance faster, safer, and more resilient,” said David Campbell, CEO of the Tech Ascension Awards. “This year’s honorees are applying AI to financial operations, improving access to earned wages, strengthening payment card monitoring, simplifying compliance for distributed environments, and advancing identity verification and fraud prevention. Together, they represent the technologies helping organizations build more trusted and responsive financial ecosystems.”

The Tech Ascension Awards recognized the very best innovations in technology, based on adaptability, market research, innovation, and competitive differentiators. The class-leading vendors that received recognition from the Tech Ascension Awards showcased technology that solves critical industry challenges and produces invaluable business outcomes for their customers.

For more information about Shufti’s recognitions and wins, please visit www.shuftipro.com and follow us on Linkedin.



About Shufti

Shufti is the Glocal Platform, a full compliance lifecycle management solution serving more than 2,000 businesses across regulated industries, including financial services, crypto, gaming, and lending.

Built entirely on Shufti's own in-house technology, the platform brings identity verification, fraud prevention, AML screening, and ongoing monitoring into a single flow across 240+ countries and 150+ languages, with no third-party aggregators in the chain. Shufti is headquartered in London, with offices across the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia.



About the Tech Ascension Awards

The Tech Ascension Awards elevate companies that possess cutting-edge, innovative technology that solve critical challenges in their respective markets. Tech Ascension winners rise above the crowded consumer and enterprise technology industries and receive validation from an independent organization.

Applicants are judged based on technology innovation and uniqueness, market research (analyst reports, media coverage, customer case studies), hard performance stats, and competitive differentiators. The awards recognize leaders in cybersecurity, AI, DevOps, big data and more. For information about the Tech Ascension Awards, please visit www.techascensionawards.com.



SOURCE SHUFTI



Deepfake fool eyes. They dont fool Shufti

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