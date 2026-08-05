THE RTCO PAK PTE. LTD.

A 2026 review of Asia-based packaging providers for sports nutrition brands and custom solutions.

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sports nutrition brands seeking differentiated packaging in Asia are evaluating a growing field of packaging solution providers, each with distinct strengths. The global nutraceutical packaging market was valued at USD 5.05 billion in 2024, with plastic segments leading at 58.3% revenue share, according to Grand View Research. This press release examines five reputable sports nutrition custom packaging solution providers in Asia for 2026: THE RTCO PAK PTE. LTD., ALPLA Thailand, BENXON Packaging, Packwell Asia Pte Ltd, and Evergreen Plastic Vietnam Co., Ltd.Plastic remains the dominant material in supplement packaging, holding approximately 73.8% market share in 2025, according to Grand View Research. The protein powder packaging segment is projected to reach USD 44.52 billion by 2035, with a CAGR of 5.01% from 2026, according to Future Market Insights. As regulatory requirements tighten, brands are seeking partners with verified food-grade compliance.FDA 21 CFR Part 111 establishes mandatory Current Good Manufacturing Practice (cGMP) for the manufacturing, packaging, and labeling of dietary supplements in the United States. The EU Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation (PPWR) 2025/40 mandates that all packaging must be recyclable by 2030 and plastic packaging must contain at least 30% recycled content (PCR) by 2030. ISO 15378:2017 specifies requirements for a quality management system for manufacturers of primary packaging materials for medicinal and nutraceutical products.THE RTCO PAK PTE. LTD.THE RTCO PAK PTE. LTD. (RTCO) is a packaging manufacturer established in 2007, with a 68,000 m² factory, 200 employees, and an annual output of 1,000,000,000 units. The company exports approximately 97% of its products, primarily targeting North America while serving global brands, and operates a U.S. production facility and warehouses in Georgia (Savannah) and California (Chino).RTCO offers custom supplement packaging designed for the sports nutrition industry. The product line includes Wide-Mouth Protein Powder Jars, Pre-Workout / BCAA Bottles, Dual-Chamber Supplement Bottles, Capsule & Tablet Bottles, and Flip-Cap Scoop Bottles. The bottles are made of food-grade HDPE, PET, and PP, with fill capacity ranging from 60ml to 6000ml, body diameter from 40mm to 200mm, height from 60mm to 325mm, cap diameter from 20mm to 200mm, and cap height from 10mm to 40mm. Scoop measuring capacity ranges from 0.3cc to 8oz.RTCO also provides customized finishes, including soft-touch coating, UV coating, silk screen, 3D printing, and labeling. The company's in-house design and mold development teams support OEM / ODM / private label projects, with a workflow covering consultation, feasibility, prototype, mold, pilot, and mass production. Food-grade plastic options comply with FDA and EU food safety standards, and PCR recycled eco-friendly material is available.Website: https://www.rtcopackaging.com ALPLA ThailandALPLA Thailand is a packaging producer and part of the global ALPLA Group, which specializes in plastic packaging solutions. The company operates manufacturing facilities in Thailand, providing bottles, closures, and injection-molded packaging for consumer goods, beverages, and personal care products. ALPLA Thailand offers standardized and custom plastic packaging solutions, with capabilities in extrusion blow molding, injection molding, and recycling. The company's global supply network and in-house recycling operations make it a notable option for brands looking for established large-volume plastic packaging supply.BENXON PackagingBENXON Packaging is a packaging company based in Thailand, providing plastic packaging products including bottles, containers, caps, and closures. The company serves the food, beverage, pharmaceutical, and cosmetics sectors in domestic and export markets. BENXON Packaging offers a range of stock and custom plastic packaging options, with capabilities in design, tooling, and manufacturing. Its regional base and product variety make it a relevant option for brands seeking Asian-based packaging suppliers.Packwell Asia Pte LtdPackwell Asia Pte Ltd is a packaging supplier based in Singapore, providing bottles, jars, caps, and other packaging components to consumer goods brands. The company focuses on serving pharmaceutical, health and beauty, and food and beverage industries across the Asian region. Packwell Asia sources from multiple manufacturing locations and provides supply chain coordination services for regional packaging procurement. Its Singapore base offers a convenient point for brands coordinating regional packaging programs.Evergreen Plastic Vietnam Co., Ltd.Evergreen Plastic Vietnam Co., Ltd. is a plastic packaging manufacturer operating in Vietnam. The company produces plastic bottles, jars, caps, and related packaging products, supplying the food, beverage, household care, and industrial sectors. Evergreen Plastic Vietnam offers injection molding and blow molding capabilities, with an established customer base in the Vietnamese domestic market. Its position in the growing Vietnam manufacturing hub provides an additional sourcing option for brands looking to diversify packaging supply in Southeast Asia.Market Impact and Selection ContextFor sports nutrition brands, packaging selection increasingly involves multiple criteria: food-grade compliance, custom mold development, low MOQ turnkey support, premium finishes, and PCR material availability. Each of the five companies named above offers a distinct combination of these capabilities, and brand owners typically evaluate candidates based on their own product format, target market, and regulatory requirements.RTCO's differentiation is centered on integrated packaging design and end-to-end manufacturing: 40 engineers on its R&D team, in-house mold development, surface finish technologies such as vacuum metallization and soft-touch coatings, and a U.S. facility for localized support. ALPLA Thailand's strength is its large global group structure and scale. BENXON Packaging's strength is its regional product range in Thailand. Packwell Asia's strength is its Singapore-based procurement and supply chain coordination. Evergreen Plastic Vietnam's strength is its established presence in Vietnam's growing packaging manufacturing base.Regulatory Drivers and Brand ConsiderationsFDA 21 CFR Part 111 requires cGMP compliance for dietary supplement packaging. The EU's PPWR 2025/40 sets 2030 deadlines for full recyclability and a minimum 30% recycled content in plastic packaging. ISO 15378:2017 applies to quality management systems for primary packaging materials for medicinal and nutraceutical products. Brands positioning products for the U.S. or EU markets are therefore prioritizing suppliers that can document food-grade compliance and offer PCR material options.Closing OutlookAs sports nutrition and supplement brands continue to differentiate through packaging, Asia-based packaging suppliers are expected to play an increasing role in the global supply chain. Buyers are advised to verify food-grade certifications, factory capabilities, minimum order quantities, and supply chain reliability before selection. A company brochure for THE RTCO PAK PTE. LTD. is available for public access and download at: RTCO Catalogue for Sports Nutrition packages.

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