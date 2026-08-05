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The Business Research Company's Durable Medical Equipment Market Report 2026 Market Outlook Supported By A Forecast 7.7% CAGR

Expected to grow to $334.08 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The durable medical equipment market has experienced significant growth recently, reflecting broader shifts in healthcare needs and technologies. As populations age and chronic illnesses become more prevalent, the demand for medical devices designed for long-term use continues to rise. This overview explores the current market size, key growth factors, regional trends, and future outlook for durable medical equipment.

Durable Medical Equipment Market Size and Projected Growth

The durable medical equipment market has expanded notably and is expected to grow from $229.95 billion in 2025 to $248.58 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1%. This historical growth has been fueled by an aging global population, a higher incidence of chronic diseases, broader availability of home healthcare services, improved reimbursement policies for durable medical equipment, and increased access to assistive medical devices. Looking ahead, the market is predicted to reach $334.08 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.7%. Factors driving this future expansion include the rising demand for home-based care solutions, greater adoption of connected medical devices, the spread of value-based care approaches, heightened focus on patient-centered care, and growing investments in digital health infrastructure. Emerging trends in this period feature a push for home-use medical gear, growing interest in remote patient monitoring, emphasis on long-term care products, introduction of smart and connected devices, and enhanced support for patient mobility and independence.

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Understanding Durable Medical Equipment and Its Role

Durable medical equipment (DME) encompasses any medical devices or supplies prescribed by healthcare professionals—such as doctors, nurse practitioners, physician assistants, or clinical nurse specialists—that are intended for ongoing use to maintain a patient’s health. These products are integral to managing chronic conditions or supporting recovery by providing mobility aids, safety features, or other therapeutic benefits over an extended period.

Growing Surgical Procedures as a Key Market Driver

One of the main factors propelling the durable medical equipment market forward is the rising number of surgical procedures worldwide. Surgery involves interventions such as incisions or minimally invasive techniques to diagnose, treat, or repair bodily conditions. DME plays a vital role in this context by offering patients support and comfort during recovery, assisting mobility, ensuring safety and stability, helping control infections, improving surgical outcomes, and shortening hospital stays. For example, a June 2024 report by the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery highlighted a 3.4% increase in total surgical and non-surgical procedures in 2023, with 34.9 million procedures performed. A notable rise was observed in face and head surgeries, which increased by 19.6% to more than 6.5 million cases. This surge in surgical activity is a significant contributor to the growing demand for durable medical equipment.

View the full durable medical equipment market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/durable-medical-equipment-global-market-report?utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Jul_PR

Regional Insights Highlighting Market Leadership

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the durable medical equipment market, demonstrating its leadership in demand and innovation. The comprehensive market analysis also covers other important regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a full picture of global market dynamics and regional growth patterns.

New strategic additions in our 2026 market reports include market attractiveness scoring and analysis, total addressable market (TAM) analysis, company scoring matrix graphics and tables, Excel-based forecasting dashboards, market hotspots infographics, key technologies and future trend analysis, along with updated graphics and tables.

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Europe +44 7882 955267

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