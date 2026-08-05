All Dogs Unleashed Addresses Off-Leash Recall Gaps at Downtown Dallas Dog Parks

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Private training sessions target the moment leash-trained dogs lose reliable recall inside Dallas's designated off-leash sites.

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dallas requires dogs to stay leashed everywhere in the city except inside a handful of designated off-leash sites, and once a dog crosses that threshold into someplace like My Best Friend's Park at Klyde Warren or Barry Annino Bark Park near Deep Ellum, owners often discover their dog's "good behavior" was leash-dependent all along. All Dogs Unleashed 's downtown office on Ervay Street is seeing a steady stream of clients whose dogs walk beautifully on a six-foot lead but ignore every command the moment that lead comes off."A dog that heels perfectly on Main Street can act like it's never heard its name the second it's off-leash in a dog run," said Brian Claeys, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of All Dogs Unleashed in Dallas, TX . "Recall isn't a byproduct of good leash manners. It's a separate skill, and it has to be built in stages before it's ever tested in public."Dallas city code requires dogs to remain under voice and visual control at all times inside off-leash sites, and violations of park rules can result in fines. For downtown residents whose dogs are regularly off-leash at spots like Barry Annino Bark Park near Deep Ellum or White Rock Lake, a dog that won't reliably return on command isn't just inconvenient, it's a liability and a safety risk in a shared, unfenced-adjacent urban environment.The Ervay Street office builds recall work into its private lesson and in-home training programs. Sessions typically begin on a long line in a controlled setting, progress to distraction work with other dogs and people present, and only move to genuine off-leash practice once a dog demonstrates consistent response under pressure. For dogs with more entrenched issues, persistent bolting, poor impulse control, or reactivity that a handful of sessions won't resolve, trainers extend the program with additional private lessons rather than treating recall as a one-time fix, checking progress against real off-leash conditions at each stage.Downtown Dallas's density adds a layer most suburban training programs don't have to account for. Dogs living in high-rises and loft buildings move through elevators, shared lobbies, and crowded sidewalks before they ever reach an off-leash park, and each of those transitions is an opportunity for a command to break down. Claeys said the office increasingly builds recall training around that full journey rather than treating the park itself as the only test."We'd rather a client find out their dog's recall isn't solid in a private session with one trainer and a long line than find out in a crowded dog run with someone else's dog," Claeys said.Clients interested in evaluating their dog's off-leash reliability can schedule a private lesson through All Dogs Unleashed's office on Ervay Street.All Dogs Unleashed is a Dallas-Fort Worth dog training, boarding, and grooming provider serving downtown Dallas from its Ervay Street office, with services including board and train, private lessons, boarding, refresh training, grooming, and in-home training grounded in obedience and positive behavior modification. The team backs its training with lifetime follow-up support for every client. Learn more at https://alldogsunleashed.com/ ###Media ContactAll Dogs UnleashedAddress: 211 N Ervay St STE 300-B, Dallas, TX 75201Phone: (214) 807-1462Website: https://alldogsunleashed.com/

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