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The Business Research Company's Drug-Coated Balloons Market Research Reveals Strong 15.6% CAGR Outlook Through 2030

Expected to grow to $2.55 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.6%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The drug-coated balloons market has witnessed significant expansion in recent years, reflecting rising demand in cardiovascular treatments and technological advancements. With increasing procedural innovations and broader adoption, this market is positioned for continued rapid growth in the near future. Below is an analysis of the current market size, growth drivers, key regional insights, and emerging trends shaping the future of this sector.

Market Size and Projected Growth of the Drug-Coated Balloons Market

The drug-coated balloons market is on a strong upward trajectory, expected to expand from $1.24 billion in 2025 to $1.43 billion in 2026, achieving a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.5%. This historic growth has been fueled by factors such as the rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, increased use of interventional cardiology procedures, early acceptance of paclitaxel-coated balloons, growing demand for restenosis prevention, and improvements in angioplasty methods. Looking ahead, the market is forecasted to reach $2.55 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 15.6%. This continued expansion is attributed to the growing utilization of drug-coated balloon (DCB) therapies in coronary interventions, adoption of next-generation coating technologies, a surge in catheter-based treatments, increased investments in vascular innovation, and a strong preference for stent-free therapies. Key trends expected to influence this period include the rising use of sirolimus-coated balloons, expanded application of DCBs in peripheral artery disease, growing inclination towards minimally invasive vascular procedures, advancements in drug-coating technology, and enhanced drug delivery efficiency.

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Understanding Drug-Coated Balloons and Their Medical Application

A drug-coated balloon is a specialized medical device primarily used to treat narrowed or blocked blood vessels in interventional cardiology and radiology. It functions by delivering medication directly to the affected vascular site while simultaneously performing angioplasty, making it a dual-action tool in restoring blood flow and preventing restenosis.

Key Drivers Accelerating Growth in the Drug-Coated Balloons Market

One major driver for market growth is the increasing number of ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs). ASCs are healthcare facilities that perform surgeries not requiring overnight hospital stays. Drug-coated balloons are especially beneficial in these centers because they typically allow for shorter procedure durations compared to standard balloons. This results in improved patient throughput and reduced operational costs, which makes DCBs attractive for ASC settings. For instance, in March 2025, the Medicare Payment Advisory Commission reported a 2.5% increase in Medicare-certified ASCs between 2022 and 2023, bringing the total to 6,308 centers with a net addition of 155 facilities in that year alone. This rise in ASCs is a significant factor driving demand for drug-coated balloons.

View the full drug-coated balloons market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/drug-coated-balloons-global-market-report?utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Jul_PR

Regional Overview of the Global Drug-Coated Balloons Market

In terms of geographic markets, North America held the largest share of the global drug-coated balloons market in 2025. However, the Asia-Pacific region is predicted to experience the fastest growth during the forecast period. The market analysis spans key regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive view of global market dynamics.

What’s new in our 2026 market reports:

• Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

• Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

• Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

• Excel dashboards

• Market hotspots infographics

• Key technologies and future trends

• Updated graphics and tables

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