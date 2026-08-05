Pangasius Market to Reach US$1.5 Billion by 2033 Driven by Seafood Demand

The global pangasius market is valued at US$1.2 billion in 2026 and is projected to reach US$1.5 billion by 2033, growing steadily at a CAGR of 3.0%

LONDON, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, August 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global pangasius market is experiencing steady growth as increasing seafood consumption, rising demand for affordable protein sources, and advancements in aquaculture production continue to support market expansion. According to the latest market analysis, the global pangasius market size is likely to be valued at US$ 1.2 billion in 2026 and is expected to reach US$ 1.5 billion by 2033, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.0% during the forecast period from 2026 to 2033. Pangasius, known for its mild flavor, affordability, and versatility in food preparation, has gained significant acceptance among consumers, seafood processors, restaurants, and retailers worldwide. The increasing availability of frozen, processed, and ready-to-cook pangasius products is further strengthening market penetration across developed and emerging economies.

The growth of the pangasius market is primarily driven by rising global seafood demand, expanding aquaculture farming practices, and increasing consumer preference for cost-effective fish products. As wild fish stocks face sustainability challenges, farmed pangasius has emerged as an important alternative due to its efficient production cycle, adaptability to freshwater environments, and relatively lower production costs. The expansion of international seafood trade networks, improvements in cold chain infrastructure, and growing investments in sustainable aquaculture technologies are creating new opportunities for market participants. Additionally, increasing awareness regarding the nutritional benefits of fish consumption, including high-quality protein, omega fatty acids, and essential nutrients, continues to encourage consumers to include seafood products in their diets.

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Segmentation Analysis

By Product Type

• Fresh Pangasius

• Frozen Pangasius

• Processed Pangasius

By Species

• Ictalurus Punctatus (Catfish)

• Pangasius Bocourti (Basa)

• Pangasius Hypothalamus

By Application

• Food

• Dietary Supplements

• Pharmaceuticals

• Others

By Distribution Channel

• Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

• Convenience Stores

• Online Retail

• Direct Sales

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Regional Insights

Asia-Pacific remains the leading region in the global pangasius market due to its strong aquaculture production capabilities, established seafood processing infrastructure, and significant export activities. Vietnam represents one of the most important contributors to global pangasius production, supported by favorable freshwater farming conditions, advanced processing facilities, and extensive international trade networks. Other countries in the region are also expanding aquaculture investments to meet increasing domestic and export demand.

Europe represents a major consumption market, driven by strong seafood demand, established retail networks, and consumer preference for affordable white fish varieties. Countries across Western Europe continue importing significant quantities of pangasius products due to their popularity among households, restaurants, and foodservice operators. The region’s emphasis on sustainable seafood sourcing and certification standards is encouraging producers to adopt improved farming and processing practices.

North America is another significant market, supported by rising demand for convenient seafood products, increasing awareness of healthy diets, and strong retail distribution channels. The availability of frozen pangasius fillets in supermarkets and foodservice establishments continues supporting market growth across the United States and Canada.

Unique Features and Innovations in the Market

The modern pangasius market is being transformed by innovations in aquaculture technology, processing efficiency, and supply chain management. Advanced farming techniques are enabling producers to achieve higher yields while maintaining environmental sustainability. Smart aquaculture solutions using artificial intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), and automated monitoring systems are helping farmers track water quality, optimize feeding schedules, and identify potential health issues at early stages.

AI-powered analytics are increasingly being utilized to improve production forecasting, manage farm operations, and enhance resource utilization. IoT-enabled sensors provide real-time information on water temperature, oxygen levels, and other critical farming conditions, allowing producers to maintain optimal growth environments. These technologies contribute to improved productivity, reduced operational costs, and better-quality seafood output.

Market Highlights

The pangasius market is gaining momentum due to its affordability, nutritional value, production efficiency, and broad application across retail and foodservice sectors. Businesses are increasingly adopting pangasius as a reliable seafood option because of its consistent supply, competitive pricing, and adaptability across various culinary applications. The fish’s mild taste and easy preparation characteristics make it suitable for diverse cuisines and consumer preferences.

Sustainability has become a major factor influencing industry strategies as governments, retailers, and consumers increasingly focus on responsible seafood production. Regulatory frameworks related to aquaculture practices, environmental protection, food safety, and export standards are encouraging producers to implement improved farming and processing systems. Companies adopting sustainable certifications and transparent supply chain practices are strengthening their market position.

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Key Players and Competitive Landscape

• Vinh Hoan

• Hung Vuong Corporation

• Bien Dong Seafood

• GODACO Seafood

• Nam Viet Corp

• Hoang Long Group

• Dai Thanh Seafoods

• AGIFISH Co.

• Truong Giang Fishery Holdings Corp.

• Aquatex Ben Tre

• NTSF SEAFOODS

Future Opportunities and Growth Prospects

The future growth outlook for the global pangasius market remains positive as rising seafood consumption, technological advancements, and increasing demand for sustainable protein sources continue shaping industry development. Aquaculture innovation will play a critical role in improving production efficiency, reducing environmental impact, and ensuring a stable supply of pangasius products worldwide. The integration of artificial intelligence, IoT-based monitoring systems, and automated farming technologies will further enhance operational performance while supporting sustainable growth.

Regulatory developments related to seafood safety, environmental sustainability, and responsible farming practices will continue influencing market strategies. Producers that invest in advanced certification systems, transparent supply chains, and eco-friendly production methods are expected to gain stronger consumer and retailer confidence.

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