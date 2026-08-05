Eden Gordon Media & the Airpower Foundation champion the voices of our active duty military, veterans, and families.

Airpower Foundation Executive Director Melissa Kithas Eden Gordon Media & the Airpower Foundation champion the voices of our active duty military, veterans, and their families.

Eden Gordon Media & the Airpower Foundation champion the voices of our active duty military, veterans, and their families.

Every life we touch, every family we support, and every new program we create is our way of honoring the sacrifice of those who have served our nation. Our mission is simple: Honor. Support. Empower.” — Executive Director Melissa Kithas

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Eden Gordon Media, LLC, is proud to represent the Airpower Foundation , whose mission is to support our military of the past, present, and future, and their families. For over 27 years, the Foundation has proudly honored the men and women who selflessly serve our country. The Airpower Foundation is also committed to increasing the quality of life and mental health of veterans across the nation, announcing the launch of three new veteran mental health programs , including the Veteran Workforce Development Program, the Service Dog Program, and the Airpower Foundation’s Equine Therapy and Retreat Program.Eden Hill said, "As a veteran spouse, a former Presidential appointee who fought for military spouses and veteran spouses, I am honored to support the legacy of the Airpower Foundation as they serve our military, veterans, and their families. I am honored to represent them as they mark this important milestone."Hill continued, "As we prepare for the 25th anniversary of 9/11, I remember as a Capitol Hill staff member the fateful day, the faces, the churches, the prayer vigils, the losses, the stories. Today, the Airpower Foundation, an anchor for our active duty service members, our veterans, and their families, we come together to remember, to support, and to never forget those who never came home. Twenty-five years later, may these powerful resources, programs, and outreach to our military and veteran community help heal, restore, and give hope to those who have served and continue to serve."Executive Director Melissa Kithas shared the heart behind the Airpower Foundation and all they are doing for our military community. "At Airpower Foundation, we believe service deserves more than gratitude—it deserves action. Every life we touch, every family we support, and every new program we create is our way of honoring the sacrifice of those who have served our nation. Our mission is simple: Honor. Support. Empower."Kithas concluded by expressing her gratitude toward all those who came out and supported this year's Patriot Roundup: "What an incredible night. Thanks to the generosity, passion, and belief of our supporters, Patriot Roundup 2026 raised nearly $500,000 to support our military community—past, present, and future—and their families. While our mission has not changed, our ability to serve those who have served us has grown through the launch of three new programs that will expand the Airpower Foundation's impact. The energy in the room and the overwhelming support reminded us that when a community comes together with purpose, extraordinary things happen. While we celebrate this milestone, we know the work is just beginning. Together, we are building something that will change lives for years to come."The Airpower Foundation is proud to announce the launch of three new veteran mental health programs.Veteran Workforce Development ProgramThe Airpower Foundation Veteran Workforce Development Program in collaboration with the Four Sixes Ranch, Pitchfork Ranch, Lazy E Arena, Lazy E Ranch, Reliance Ranches, Texas A&M Agrilife Extension, and the Texas Veterans Commission to be able to place Veterans with meaningful employment at Ranches and Farms across the nation. Veterans take skills they learned in the military and are empowered by the ability to apply them into their new chapter. These Veterans will have served our country by protecting her citizens and continue their service by feeding them.Service Dog ProgramThe Airpower Foundation’s Service Dog program is partnered with Hiatus K9 to train and place certified service dogs with Veterans. Our focus is on trained Service dogs that provide life-changing physical and psychological benefits for veterans, including significantly reduced PTSD symptom severity, lower anxiety and depression, fewer nightmares, and enhanced daily independence. These working dogs help Veterans show up every day for themselves and for their families.The Airpower Foundation’s Equine Therapy and Retreat ProgramThe Airpower Foundation is partnering with Rush Creek Sanctuary and Retreat Center to provide Veterans and their families with a mental health retreat that is focused on healing, support, and empowerment through equine therapy. There will be individual therapy for Veterans coping with Post Traumatic Stress, Traumatic Brain Injury, and more. Couples and family therapy for Veteran marriages to make sure that there is whole family healing, bonding, and growth. Equine therapy offers veterans a powerful, hands-on way to reduce PTSD symptoms, lower anxiety, and build emotional regulation. By interacting with horses—which are sensitive animals that mirror human moods—veterans learn real-time mindfulness, rebuild trust, and improve communication without the pressure of traditional talk therapy.Melissa Kithas is a nonprofit executive, strategist, and community leader with more than 25 years of experience in business development, organizational leadership, fundraising, and mission-driven initiatives. As Executive Director of the Airpower Foundation, she leads programs and partnerships focused on honoring, supporting, and empowering military service members, veterans, and their families through innovative solutions, strategic collaborations, and meaningful community engagement.Melissa’s leadership experience extends internationally, where she has been involved in leadership development, community infrastructure initiatives, and economic development efforts designed to strengthen organizations, empower communities, and create sustainable growth. These experiences have shaped her ability to navigate complex challenges, build collaborative partnerships, and develop strategies that create lasting impact across diverse communities and cultures.A passionate advocate for veterans, military families, and those who serve, Melissa is dedicated to creating meaningful experiences that unite communities and ensure the sacrifices of our nation’s heroes are honored and never forgotten.Airpower Foundation: The Airpower Foundation is a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization whose mission is to support our military of the past, present, and future and their families. For over 27 years, the Foundation has proudly honored the men and women who selflessly serve our country.

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