PRESS RELEASE: Texas Comptroller Don Huffines Announces $142.5 Million in Expected Savings During Texas Sales Tax Holiday, Aug. 7-9

(AUSTIN) —Texas Comptroller Don Huffines today announced that Texas families are expected to save an estimated $142.5 million in state and local sales taxes during this year’s sales tax holiday, which runs Friday, Aug. 7, through midnight Sunday, Aug. 9. “Since 1999, Texans have saved more than $2 billion on everything from coats to crayons and scissors to sneakers in preparation for the back-to-school bell,” said Huffines of the annual sales tax weekend. “But this holiday initiative isn’t just about short-term relief — it’s a cornerstone of financial support for Texas families, reducing the cost burden of essential educational supplies and clothing.” During the three-day event, Texans can purchase a wide range of items tax-free, including most clothing, footwear, school supplies and backpacks priced under $100. Diapers — both cloth and disposable — are also exempt from sales tax, and certain sanitizers and wipes with a drug facts label are tax-free year-round. The exemption applies whether shoppers buy items in stores, online, by telephone or by mail. Shoppers using layaway also can benefit. Items placed on layaway or final payments made on existing layaway purchases during the holiday are tax-free, provided the individual item price remains below $100. If a retailer mistakenly charges sales tax on a qualifying item, customers may request a refund directly from the seller. For more information about sales tax refunds, go to the Comptroller’s website. The Texas Legislature determines both the dates of the sales tax holiday and the list of qualifying items each year. A full list of tax-free items is available at TexasTaxHoliday.org.

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