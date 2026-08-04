PRESS RELEASE: Huffines Announces Performance Review of Comptroller’s Office

(AUSTIN) — Texas Comptroller Don Huffines announced a comprehensive performance review of the Comptroller’s office to identify inefficiencies and find savings for taxpayers. The internal review will assess all aspects of agency operations including business processes, vendor contracts and administrative structure measured against best practices in the private sector. “The people of Texas demand efficiency from their government,” Huffines said. “Every state and local official should be working toward continuous improvement to determine if savings and operational improvements can be identified.” Huffines was sworn in as Texas Comptroller on Saturday. His first official act as Comptroller was to refuse a state salary, saying, “I didn’t come here for a paycheck; I’m here because I love Texas and I work for the people, not the government.” “The governor, lieutenant governor and speaker of the House have directed state agencies to reduce spending by 3 percent,” Huffines said. “This review will help ensure we are leading the way to comply with their directive and demonstrate transparency and accountability to the people of Texas. “As chief financial officer of the state, it is my obligation to ensure that taxpayers have a strong advocate and an alert watchdog looking out for their interests,” Huffines said. The Comptroller of Public Accounts is the chief financial officer for the state of Texas and is charged with managing over $150 billion in state assets.

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