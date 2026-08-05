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The Business Research Company's Drug Eluting Balloons Catheters Market Research Reveals Path To $2.91 Billion By 2030

Expected to grow to $2.92 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.9%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The drug eluting balloons catheters market is witnessing remarkable expansion, driven by advancements in medical technologies and a rising burden of cardiovascular conditions. This sector is evolving rapidly with growing adoption of innovative treatments aimed at improving patient outcomes. Let’s explore the market size, key drivers, regional dynamics, and emerging trends shaping this important medical device industry.

Projected Growth and Size of the Drug Eluting Balloons Catheters Market

The market for drug eluting balloons catheters has experienced significant growth in recent years. It is expected to increase from $1.65 billion in 2025 to $1.86 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.5%. This historical growth has been fueled by the rising prevalence of coronary artery disease, wider adoption of percutaneous coronary interventions, improvements in balloon catheter materials, clinical acceptance of paclitaxel-coated devices, and the expansion of interventional cardiology centers worldwide.

Looking ahead, the market is projected to continue its upward trajectory, reaching $2.92 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 11.9%. The anticipated growth during this forecast period is supported by increasing demand for minimally invasive vascular therapies, wider use of sirolimus-based balloons, expansion in treatments for peripheral vascular disease, growing investments in next-generation catheter technologies, and a stronger emphasis on improving long-term patient outcomes. Key trends shaping the future include greater adoption of drug-coated balloon technology, increasing applications in coronary and peripheral interventions, a growing preference for stent-free treatment approaches, advances in drug coating methods, and intensified efforts to prevent restenosis.

Download a free sample of the drug eluting balloons catheters market report:

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Understanding Drug Eluting Balloon Catheters and Their Use

A drug eluting balloon catheter is a specialized medical device primarily used to treat coronary artery disease through percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI). It features a semi-compliant angioplasty balloon coated with an anti-proliferative drug. When inflated within the blood vessel, this drug is released directly into the vessel wall, helping to reduce the risk of restenosis — or re-narrowing of the artery — and minimizing late thrombosis, all without leaving a permanent implant inside the body.

Rising Cardiovascular and Peripheral Diseases Fueling Market Demand

One of the main factors driving the drug eluting balloons catheters market is the increasing prevalence of peripheral and cardiovascular diseases. Cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) encompass various disorders affecting the heart and circulatory system, while peripheral artery disease (PAD) specifically refers to the narrowing of arteries that mainly impacts blood flow to the limbs. Drug eluting balloon catheters play a crucial role in treating coronary artery disease by delivering anti-restenotic medication directly to affected vessels via coated angioplasty balloons.

For example, in January 2024, the American Heart Association reported that the age-adjusted cardiovascular disease mortality rate in the U.S. rose to 233.3 deaths per 100,000 people, marking a 4.0% increase from 224.4 deaths per 100,000 in 2023. This upward trend in cardiovascular mortality underscores the growing health challenge and supports the expanding demand for effective treatment options such as drug eluting balloon catheters.

View the full drug eluting balloons catheters market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/drug-eluting-balloons-catheters-global-market-report?utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Jul_PR

Regional Market Leaders and Fastest Growing Areas in Drug Eluting Balloons Catheters

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the drug eluting balloons catheters market, reflecting strong healthcare infrastructure and early adoption of advanced medical devices. However, the Asia-Pacific region is forecasted to be the fastest-growing market during the coming years, driven by increasing healthcare investments, rising disease burden, and expanding access to minimally invasive treatments.

The market analysis covers key territories including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive view of global growth patterns and opportunities in this sector.

Key enhancements in our 2026 market reports include:

• Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

• Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

• Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

• Excel-based forecasting dashboards

• Market hotspots infographics

• Key technologies and future trend analysis

• Updated graphics and tables

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Europe +44 7882 955267

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