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Highlighting Chinese Manufacturers Providing Customized Wet Wipes Solutions for Diverse Care Applications

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- China, August 5, 2026—Da lian Weijie Biotechnology Co., Ltd., a China-based custom wet wipes manufacturer that operates under the sunfans brand, is one of five manufacturers profiled in this 2026 industry overview. The company, founded in 2013 in Dalian, Liaoning Province, provides OEM branding and contract manufacturing services for wet wipes and other hygiene products, with a reported export share of 70%.Industry Context: Wet Wipes Market in 2026The global wet wipes market continues to expand as demand grows for convenient hygiene products, specialized care wipes, and environmentally friendly alternatives. Baby wipes remain one of the major product segments, while biodegradable and sustainable wet wipes are gaining attention among global buyers.Regulatory compliance has also become an important consideration for importers. Wet wipes intended for certain markets, including Japan, may require compliance with relevant cosmetic and hygiene product regulations such as the Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Act (PMD Act) and Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare (MHLW) requirements. International buyers increasingly evaluate suppliers based on manufacturing standards, documentation, and quality-control capabilities.As global brands expand private-label hygiene product lines, Chinese manufacturers with OEM capabilities, flexible customization options, and export experience are becoming important sourcing partners.Company Profiles: Five China-Based Custom Wet Wipes Manufacturers1. Da lian Weijie Biotechnology Co., Ltd. (sunfans)Dalian Weijie Biotechnology Co., Ltd. (sunfans) was established in 2013 and is a state-level high-tech enterprise based in Dalian, Liaoning Province, China. The company integrates biotechnology research with hygiene product manufacturing and operates a 6,000-square-meter production facility with an annual output of approximately 4 million packages. More information about its custom wet wipes solutions is available at its official website: www.unilibio.com The company specializes in OEM and private-label wet wipes production, covering baby wipes, pet wipes, wet toilet paper, functional wipes, floor wipes, kitchen wipes, clothing wipes, eye care wipes, and other personal care and household hygiene products. Its product range includes bamboo fiber pet wipes, biodegradable wood pulp non-woven wipes, flushable toilet wipes, and customized disposable wipes for international markets.Sunfans supports customized production programs including custom logo printing, private-label packaging, large-pack formats, and bulk-pack solutions. Its manufacturing system includes automatic packaging machines, automatic filling machines, EDI ultra-pure water equipment, UV sterilization systems, an in-house laboratory, Class 100,000 cleanroom facilities, and quality testing equipment. The company also supports formula customization, including gentle plant-based formulas without alcohol and irritating additives.With a 10-person R&D team and approximately 70% export share, Sunfans serves buyers in Japan, Australia, Canada, the United States, Singapore, and other overseas markets. Its OEM capabilities cover personal care, baby care, pet care, household cleaning, and hygiene product applications, including projects requiring attention to ISO 22716 standards and Japan-related compliance requirements.2. AHC Hygienics Co., Ltd.AHC Hygienics Co., Ltd. is a China-based OEM/ODM wet wipes manufacturer serving international hygiene product markets. The company focuses on large-scale wet wipes production and customized manufacturing programs for personal care, household, and hygiene applications.According to industry information reported by Nonwovens Industry, AHC has developed significant production capacity, with reported output reaching up to 1 billion wipes annually. Its manufacturing scale makes the company a reference supplier for buyers seeking high-volume OEM wet wipes production and standardized supply capabilities.3. Vinnercare (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd.Vinnercare (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd. is a wet wipes supplier based in Shenzhen, Guangdong Province. Located in the Pearl River Delta manufacturing region, the company benefits from access to mature supply chains covering nonwoven materials, packaging, and hygiene product manufacturing.The company focuses on disposable hygiene products and customized wipes solutions for global customers. Its export-oriented location provides advantages for buyers seeking flexible OEM cooperation, customized packaging solutions, and product development support.4. Dalian Daxin Sanitary Care Products Co., Ltd.Dalian Daxin Sanitary Care Products Co., Ltd. is a sanitary care product manufacturer located in Dalian, Liaoning Province. The company operates within China’s hygiene product manufacturing sector and serves applications related to personal care and daily-use cleaning products.Its location provides access to regional manufacturing resources and international shipping connections through Northeast China ports. The company is included as a reference supplier for buyers evaluating custom wet wipes and sanitary product sourcing options.5. Zhejiang Yusen Sanitary Products Co., Ltd.Zhejiang Yusen Sanitary Products Co., Ltd. is a sanitary products supplier based in Zhejiang Province, China. The company operates within one of China’s established light manufacturing regions, supported by local supply chains for textile materials, nonwoven fabrics, and consumer products.The company is included in this overview as a reference manufacturer for buyers seeking customized hygiene product suppliers with regional manufacturing advantages and export supply experience.Market Impact and Buyer ConsiderationsThe wet wipes market is moving toward more segmented and customized solutions. Buyers are increasingly requesting OEM and private-label programs covering baby wipes, pet wipes, kitchen wipes, flushable toilet wipes, and other specialized hygiene products.When evaluating custom wet wipes suppliers, procurement teams typically consider production capacity, cleanroom facilities, laboratory capabilities, export documentation, material selection, and customization flexibility. Materials such as bamboo fiber, wood pulp non-woven fabric, and water-jet non-woven fabric are becoming important considerations as sustainability requirements increase.Manufacturers with documented quality systems, flexible OEM capabilities, and experience serving international markets are more likely to meet the needs of global brands and distributors.OutlookChina-based custom wet wipes manufacturers are expected to continue competing through production capability, compliance management, and product specialization. Suppliers that combine OEM flexibility, quality-control systems, and international market experience are likely to remain important partners for global buyers seeking customized hygiene product solutions.

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