TelmarHelixa launches Stanley, an AI-powered Query Builder that turns audience objectives into executable strategies

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- TelmarHelixa today announced the launch of Stanley, a new AI-powered Query Builder within Discover that transforms natural-language audience objectives into complete, executable query strategies in under 30 seconds.Designed to accelerate the craft of meaningful audience analysis , Stanley interprets the intent behind a brief, analyses more than 200,000 catalogue items and their underlying taxonomy and identifies relevant variables, relationships and exclusions that manual navigation may overlook.Rather than producing a single definition, Stanley generates five distinct audience strategies, ranging from broad audience interpretations to highly focused approaches. Each option includes executable Boolean logic, the resulting audience size and a clear target analysis explaining why the variables were selected and how they shape the audience.“Audience definition is one of the most important and time-intensive stages of the analytical process,” said Tom Murray, SVP of Global Sales & Client Success at TelmarHelixa. “Stanley gives teams a faster way to explore the full depth of audience insights, compare credible strategic routes and understand the trade-offs behind each one. It does not replace specialist judgement. It gives specialists more complete evidence, more options and more time to focus on interpretation and strategy.”Stanley is designed to address a persistent challenge for audience insight teams . Complex briefs can require analysts to manually navigate extensive knowledge bases and taxonomies, identify the right combinations of variables and construct detailed Boolean queries before meaningful analysis can begin.This process depends on expertise, but it can also be repetitive and time-consuming. A missed variable or relationship does not remain confined to the Query Builder. It carries into the resulting audience, the insight generated from it and the strategy built upon it.By analysing both the catalogue and its underlying structure, Stanley helps teams identify connections that may otherwise remain undiscovered. Users can then compare different audience definitions, sizes and analytical trade-offs before selecting the strategy that most closely reflects the original brief.Stanley enables teams to increase analytical capacity without increasing headcount through its ability to:Turn a natural-language audience objective into five viable query strategiesAnalyse more than 200,000 points of interest / catalogue items in under 30 secondsGenerate executable Boolean logic without building each query manuallyCompare broad, focused and more complex audience definitionsUnderstand the reasoning behind every variable and exclusionProtect audience fidelity and reduce downstream analytical riskIncrease analytical capacity without increasing headcountFor agencies, Stanley creates more opportunities to explore alternative strategic routes from every brief and, by extension, pathways to growth. Advertisers can build campaign decisions around more complete audience definitions, while media owners can translate advertiser objectives into differentiated audience opportunities faster.Stanley also helps lean insight teams manage a greater volume of briefs while keeping specialist expertise focused on higher-value work. Instead of spending time manually searching catalogues and assembling query logic, analysts can concentrate on evaluating the options, interpreting the findings and determining the strongest strategic direction.As data collaboration expands, audiences become more fragmented and datasets grow increasingly complex, the ability to define the right audience quickly and accurately across multiple knowledge bases is becoming more important. Stanley brings AI acceleration into the analytical workflow without reducing the transparency, control or specialist judgement required to produce meaningful insight.Complexity across multiple data sources is only going to grow. It takes intelligently crafted AI, not just any application of it, and with Stanley AI that complexity is turned into your advantage.About TelmarHelixaTelmarHelixa is a global audience insights and media planning platform used by agencies, brands, and media companies to connect data, reveal audience behaviours, and build smarter strategies. TelmarHelixa enables teams to work across complex datasets with clarity, speed, and precision.

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