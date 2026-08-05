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The Business Research Company's Drug Delivery Systems Market Trends Support A 7.2% CAGR Outlook Through The Forecast Period

Expected to grow to $62.89 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The drug delivery systems sector is experiencing notable growth, driven by innovations and rising healthcare needs worldwide. With advancements in technology and increasing chronic disease cases, this market is set to expand significantly in the coming years. Let’s explore the current market size, key growth drivers, regional trends, and the factors shaping this industry’s future.

Market Size and Growth Projections for the Drug Delivery Systems Market

The drug delivery systems market has witnessed solid expansion recently, with its value projected to rise from $44.21 billion in 2025 to $47.54 billion in 2026. This increase corresponds to a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5%. The strong growth during the past years can be linked to the continued reliance on traditional oral and injectable delivery methods, a limited range of biologics formulations, expanding hospital and clinical infrastructure, the growing burden of chronic diseases, and increased pharmaceutical research and development.

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Looking ahead, the market is expected to continue this upward trajectory, reaching $62.89 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 7.2%. Factors anticipated to drive this growth include advances in polymer and lipid-based delivery technologies, the rise of personalized medicine, the expanding use of inhalation and transmucosal delivery routes, and greater adoption of homecare and self-administration devices. Other emerging trends shaping the market involve the integration of digital monitoring and smart drug delivery systems, enhanced focus on targeted and controlled release platforms, growth in biologics and advanced therapeutics, and development of minimally invasive and needle-free solutions to improve patient safety and adherence.

Understanding the Role of Drug Delivery Systems

Drug delivery systems refer to sophisticated technologies designed to transport medications efficiently and safely within the body. These systems control the timing, dosage, and location of drug release, aiming to maximize therapeutic benefits while minimizing adverse effects. By maintaining optimal drug concentrations at target sites, they help reduce side effects and improve patient compliance, ultimately enhancing the overall treatment experience.

View the full drug delivery systems market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/drug-delivery-systems-global-market-report?utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Jul_PR

Key Factors Fueling Growth in the Drug Delivery Systems Market

One of the major contributors to market expansion is the rising prevalence of respiratory diseases. Conditions that disrupt normal lung and airway function, such as asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), pulmonary fibrosis, and cystic fibrosis, are becoming more common. This surge is partly due to increasing air pollution levels, which expose populations to harmful particles and gases that impair lung health and exacerbate these disorders.

Drug delivery technologies play a crucial role in effectively treating respiratory conditions by delivering medications directly to the lungs. This targeted approach improves therapeutic outcomes while reducing systemic side effects. For example, in March 2025, the UK Health Security Agency reported a 13% increase in tuberculosis cases in England in 2024 compared to the previous year, rising to 5,480 cases from 4,850. Such trends underscore the growing need for efficient drug delivery solutions in managing respiratory illnesses, thereby supporting market growth.

Regional Insights and Emerging Trends in the Drug Delivery Systems Market

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the drug delivery systems market, reflecting its advanced healthcare infrastructure and high adoption rates of innovative therapies. However, the Asia-Pacific region is forecasted to be the fastest-growing market over the coming years, driven by increasing healthcare investments, expanding patient populations, and growing awareness about modern drug delivery options.

The market report covers various regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive overview of global trends and regional dynamics shaping the future of drug delivery systems.

Expanded capabilities in our 2026 market reports:

• Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

• Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

• Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

• Excel-based forecasting dashboards

• Market hotspots infographics

• Key technologies and future trend analysis

• Updated graphics and tables

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