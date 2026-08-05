BB26-1 Strengthens military assisted departure readiness

KADENA AIR BASE, Japan -- Long before passengers board an aircraft during an emergency, a carefully coordinated process is already underway. During readiness exercise Beverly Beach 26-1, service members, dependents and Airmen rehearsed that process through a simulated military assisted departure exercise at Kadena Air Base, Aug. 3-4, 2026.

The training walked participants through each step of an evacuation, from checking required documents and tagging baggage to processing passengers for departure. “Scanning luggage allows us to track and optimize aircraft capacity and move the maximum number of people safely and efficiently,” said Capt. Matthew Migasi, 718th Force Support Squadron, readiness operations flight commander.

While the exercise simulated a contingency, the procedures mirrored those that would be used during a real-world crisis, giving Airmen an opportunity to evaluate operations and identify improvements before they are needed. “We use a simulated processing line with wristbands to ensure family members are seamlessly tracked and received at their destination,” added Migasi.

For participants, the exercise also served as a reminder that preparedness begins long before an emergency occurs. Keeping required documents current, maintaining an emergency plan and understanding evacuation procedures can significantly reduce delays when time is critical.

Exercises like BB26-1 allow Kadena Air Base to evaluate its emergency response procedures in a controlled environment while strengthening coordination among the organizations responsible for protecting Airmen and their families. Each iteration helps refine the processes that enable the 18th Wing to respond quickly, safeguard personnel and maintain mission readiness when real-world contingencies arise.