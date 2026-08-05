Trent John to Appear on Blue Collar America TV

FL, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Trent John, owner of Western Industrial Motor & Machine, Inc. and a specialist in electric motor and rotating apparatus service and repair, is set to appear on Blue Collar America TV, where he will share insights on the importance of skilled trades, craftsmanship, and keeping critical industries operational.Blue Collar America TV is a cinematic docuseries that spotlights the operators building the real world — the general contractors, trade experts, and construction leaders turning plans into reality through skill, leadership, and execution. Each episode takes viewers inside the journey of a successful contractor, revealing how they win jobs, manage crews, solve problems under pressure, and scale in one of the toughest industries.You can find out more about the show by going to website In this episode, John will explore how persistence, attention to detail, and a strong work ethic have shaped his journey as a business owner, while highlighting the essential role industrial repair professionals play in supporting manufacturing, agriculture, and production across multiple industries.With a growing demand for authentic stories and real-world insight, Blue Collar America TV continues to spotlight individuals who are shaping their industries and redefining what it means to build something meaningful over time."I'm just a simple guy from Idaho trying to build something out of my life using only unrelenting hard work, dedication, and trial by fire," said John.Trent's episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://cast.insidesuccesstv.com/trent-john

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.