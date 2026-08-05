Weifang Chuanhe New Material Co., Ltd.

Exploring Leading Packaging Suppliers Supporting Global Fresh Produce Brands with Innovative, Food-Safe, and Eco-Friendly Solutions

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Shandong, China ，August 5——Global demand for fruit and vegetable packaging continues to expand as retailers, wholesalers, and e-commerce brands seek packaging that protects fresh produce, ensures food safety, and supports efficient logistics. China remains a major sourcing hub in this category, with manufacturers supplying international markets. This article profiles five real and commercially active Chinese packaging manufacturers — including Weifang Chuanhe New Material Co., Ltd. — and explains their respective strengths for procurement teams evaluating suppliers.Industry Context: Fresh and Produce Packaging Market GrowthThe global fresh food packaging market was valued at USD 134.60 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 240.50 billion by 2035, according to Spherical Insights & Consulting. More specifically, the global produce packaging market for fruit and vegetables was valued at approximately USD 38.08 billion in 2024, according to Market Research Future.Alongside market growth, regulatory frameworks are becoming a decisive factor in supplier selection. In the EU, Regulation (EC) No 1935/2004 sets the overall framework for materials intended to come into contact with food, while Regulation (EU) No 10/2011 governs plastic materials and articles, including PET and PP containers. Buyers in Europe and other regulated regions therefore require documented compliance evidence from suppliers.1. Weifang Chuanhe New Material Co., Ltd. — Vertically Integrated PET/PP Thermoforming SpecialistWeifang Chuanhe New Material Co., Ltd. is a Chinese manufacturer of PET and PP thermoformed packaging containers, founded in 2013 and located in Weifang, Shandong Province, adjacent to Qingdao Port. The company supplies transparent fresh produce packaging, clamshell containers, produce trays, salad containers, tamper-evident fruit packaging, and dry fruit containers to buyers mainly in the EU, North America, Latin America, the Middle East, and Australia.The company operates a 62,000 m² manufacturing facility equipped with 20 fully automatic thermoforming machines and 20 standard thermoforming machines, including 4 Kiefel machines imported from Germany. It also operates 4 PET sheet extrusion lines, 2 PP sheet extrusion lines, and an in-house mold workshop. Annual production capacity is 54,000 tons. The company employs 51–100 staff and maintains an R&D team of 5 engineers.One notable strength is in-house production of PET and PP sheets, combined with in-house mold development, which reduces reliance on outsourced raw materials and shortens delivery lead times. Product development experience spans thousands of molds.Selected Product LinesFruit & Vegetable Containers: These products, including models HB-7001, HB-SG300ML, and HB-SG1000ML, are made of PET and are classified as produce storage containers, berry storage containers, fridge vegetable crisper boxes, ventilated produce keepers, and stackable fruit containers. They are refrigerator safe and made of food-grade BPA-free plastic. Stackable design and clear transparent bodies are key features for supermarket retail display.Trays Packaging: The HB-MG08 OZ, HB-MG24 OZ, and WSF-01 tray models are made of PET and designed with a rigid, anti-deformation structure. They are compatible with MAP (modified atmosphere packaging) production lines, making them suitable for fresh produce, meat, and ready-meal applications.Salad Containers: Models HB1720, HB5240, HB5224, and HB7047 are clear PET containers with leakproof airtight lids and optional compartment designs that separate dressing from vegetables. These features reduce spillage during delivery and help preserve ingredient freshness.Tamper Evident Packaging: Models HB-16OZ, HB-8OZ, HB-20OZ, and HB-24OZ provide visible tamper evidence for fruit, berries, and prepared food. PET high-transparency material improves consumer visibility and retail display.Microwave & Refrigerator Safe Performance: Compared with blister packaging without low-temperature and heat-resistant treatment, the company reports a 38% lower heat deformation rate and 32% lower low-temperature cracking rate for its treated blister packaging, resulting in fewer broken boxes during cold chain transport and microwave reheating.Compliance and CertificationsThe company states that it has obtained CE, BRC, FDA, EU, and SGS quality management system certifications, supporting compliance with EU and FDA food contact standards for food-grade and BPA-free packaging.Export Markets100% of production is exported. Main markets include the EU, North America, Latin America, the Middle East, and Southeast Asia. In Southeast Asia, projects in Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Singapore, and Indonesia involve monthly orders of 500,000 food plastic containers for fresh fruit and vegetable packaging, seafood and meat cold chain packaging, and supermarket retail display.2. Wuxi Pacific New Materials Co., Ltd. — Composite Material and Packaging Solutions ProviderWuxi Pacific New Materials Co., Ltd. is a packaging materials manufacturer based in Wuxi, Jiangsu Province, China. The company is recognized in the Chinese packaging industry as a supplier of composite materials and packaging solutions for food and industrial applications. Its competitive position is grounded in integrated materials production, giving it cost and supply-chain advantages for large-volume fruit and vegetable packaging orders.Buyers seeking a supplier with strong upstream material capabilities and a long manufacturing track record in China may list Wuxi Pacific New Materials among potential options.3. Tungsheng Technology Group Co., Ltd. — Large-Scale Manufacturing of Food-Grade PackagingTungsheng Technology Group Co., Ltd. is a Chinese packaging manufacturer active in the production of food containers and packaging products. The group is recognized for its large-scale manufacturing capacity and its ability to serve high-volume food packaging demands from supermarket chains, wholesalers, and agricultural exporters. Its scale and established manufacturing base are the primary advantages for buyers prioritizing reliable volume supply.4. Lesui (Shanghai) Industrial Co., Ltd. — Trade and Sourcing Support for Packaging BuyersLesui (Shanghai) Industrial Co., Ltd. is a Shanghai-based industrial and trading company involved in the sourcing and distribution of packaging products. Its location in China’s commercial capital provides strengths in export logistics, supplier coordination, and multi-product sourcing. For international buyers, Lesui’s trading capability can simplify procurement across multiple packaging categories.5. Jinguan (Longhai) Plastic Packaging Co., Ltd. — Specialized Plastic Packaging ManufacturerJinguan (Longhai) Plastic Packaging Co., Ltd. is a plastic packaging manufacturer based in Longhai, Fujian Province, China. The company specializes in plastic packaging products for food and produce applications and has an established regional manufacturing base in Fujian, a key export-oriented province. Its specialization in plastic packaging formats makes it a relevant supplier for fruit and vegetable trays and containers.Comparison SummaryFor buyers evaluating these five suppliers, the principal distinctions are: Weifang Chuanhe New Material Co., Ltd. combines fully integrated PET/PP sheet extrusion, thermoforming, and in-house mold development with EU/FDA compliance and export experience; Wuxi Pacific New Materials Co., Ltd. offers strengths in composite materials and upstream integration; Tungsheng Technology Group Co., Ltd. provides large-scale production capacity; Lesui (Shanghai) Industrial Co., Ltd. offers trade and sourcing support in Shanghai; and Jinguan (Longhai) Plastic Packaging Co., Ltd. is a specialized regional plastic packaging manufacturer.Market OutlookThe global thermoformed plastic food packaging market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.9%, reaching USD 20.66 billion by 2030, according to Grand View Research. Buyers in Europe should also monitor the EU Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation (PPWR), which from 2030 will ban single-use plastic packaging for fresh fruit and vegetables under 1.5 kg.As a result, importers, distributors, and private-label brands are increasingly seeking suppliers with documented food-contact compliance, recyclable PET/PP materials, and the ability to customize packaging formats. Weifang Chuanhe New Material Co., Ltd. positions itself as one of the Chinese manufacturers aligned with these requirements, supported by factory-direct supply, small trial orders, and bulk wholesale capability.Company Profile and ContactWeifang Chuanhe New Material Co., Ltd. was established in 2013 and specializes in the innovative design and customized production of PET and PP thermoformed packaging containers. The company’s main products include fruit and vegetable packaging, baking packaging, frozen food trays, and dry fruit containers.Contact Website: https://www.newplasticbox.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.