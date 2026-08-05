T&H Plumbing Urges Central Ohio Homeowners to Service Water Heaters in August, Not January

Hard water quietly scales a tank all year. Winter's colder incoming water is what finally breaks it.

PICKERINGTON, OH, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- T&H Plumbing Services Inc. is encouraging homeowners across Pickerington, Reynoldsburg, Canal Winchester, New Albany, Pataskala, Bexley, and Baltimore to have water heaters flushed and inspected during August, ahead of the season when marginal units fail.The company says water heater failures cluster in cold months for a reason that has little to do with the weather outside and everything to do with the water coming in.In summer, water entering a home is relatively warm, so a heater raising it to a typical 120-degree setting has a modest job. In January, incoming water is far colder, which means the same heater has to work through a much larger temperature rise, run considerably longer, and cycle more often. A tank that is already compromised gets pushed hardest at exactly the moment a household least wants to lose hot water.What compromises it in central Ohio is usually mineral scale.Hard water is the underlying problemCalcium and magnesium precipitate out of heated water and settle at the bottom of a tank, where they form an insulating layer between the burner or element and the water above. The heater runs longer to achieve the same result, the steel is stressed by uneven heating, and efficiency drops the whole time.The Water Quality Association classifies water above 7 grains per gallon as hard and above 10.5 grains as very hard. The City of Columbus publishes an average of roughly 120 parts per million, or about 7 grains per gallon, for its treated water. Private wells in the townships around Pickerington commonly run considerably harder, because central Ohio sits over limestone-rich geology and well water draws calcium and magnesium directly from those aquifers.Because published citywide figures can differ substantially from what arrives at a specific address, particularly for homes on a well, T&H recommends homeowners have their own water tested rather than relying on an area average."You cannot see scale, so people assume it is not happening," said a spokesperson for T&H Plumbing Services. "Then we drain a ten-year-old tank and several inches of sediment comes out. That heater has been working two or three times harder than it needed to for years, and nobody knew until it quit."What to check nowThe company points to signs a heater is in trouble: rumbling or popping during a heating cycle, which is the sound of water boiling under a sediment layer, hot water running out faster than it used to, rusty or discolored hot water, and any moisture or corrosion around the base of the tank. Age matters as well. A tank in a hard-water home that has never been flushed is on a shorter clock than the manufacturer intended.Annual flushing removes accumulated sediment. Checking the anode rod, the sacrificial component that corrodes so the tank does not, is the other maintenance item most homeowners have never heard of.For homes with persistently hard water, a softener addresses the cause rather than the symptom, and protects fixtures, dishwashers, and washing machines alongside the heater."Replacing a water heater in August is an appointment, replacing one in January is a family taking cold showers while they wait. Same job, completely different day."T&H Plumbing offers 24-hour emergency service, upfront pricing confirmed before work begins, same-day availability, and financing. Homeowners can reach the company at 614-858-3897 or info@thplumb.com.About T&H Plumbing Services Inc.T&H Plumbing Services Inc. is a licensed Ohio plumbing contractor serving Pickerington and the surrounding central Ohio communities of Reynoldsburg, Canal Winchester, New Albany, Pataskala, Bexley, and Baltimore. Services include plumbing repairs, drain cleaning and drain replacement, sewer line replacement, leak detection, water heater repair, installation, and replacement, water filtration including reverse osmosis, water softeners, and whole house systems, sump pump repair and installation, gas line installation and repair, repiping, kitchen and bath plumbing, and new construction and multi-family plumbing. The BBB-accredited company offers a membership plan and financing, and is located at 12928 Stonecreek Dr., Unit F, Pickerington, OH 43147.

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