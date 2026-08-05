All Dogs Unleashed Bossier City Addresses Rising Demand for Off-Leash Reliability Across Caddo and Bossier Parishes

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Parish leash ordinances and expanding off-leash park access create a growing need for dogs with verified recall and impulse control in public spaces.

BOSSIER CITY, LA, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Caddo and Bossier parish ordinances require dogs to be leashed in all public spaces except designated off-leash areas, and the Shreveport-Bossier metro now offers multiple fenced dog parks where reliable recall is the difference between a safe outing and a dangerous one. All Dogs Unleashed Bossier City reports that off-leash reliability has become one of the most requested training outcomes at its Bossier City facility, reflecting a broader regional pattern as more pet owners seek access to shared outdoor spaces with confidence that their dogs will respond under distraction.Off-leash reliability is not a single command. It is a layered set of skills including recall on first call, impulse control around other dogs and people, the ability to hold a place or stay command at a distance, and the judgment to respect boundaries without physical restraint. Dogs that lack these skills in off-leash environments can trigger confrontations with other animals, bolt toward roadways, or create liability situations for their owners under parish animal control statutes.The Shreveport Dog Park on East Stoner Avenue, Caddo Common Park on Texas Avenue, and several Bossier City neighborhood parks including the Patricia Drive facility all operate designated off-leash areas with posted rules requiring that dogs remain under verbal control and respond to handler commands. Betty Virginia Park in Shreveport adds agility equipment to its off-leash zone, raising the distraction threshold further. For dog owners, these parks represent a practical test of whether training holds outside of a controlled environment.At the All Dogs Unleashed Bossier City facility on Benton Road, off-leash training is built into the company's two-week board and train program rather than offered as a standalone add-on. During the residential stay, trainers develop each dog's recall, heel, sit-stay at a distance, down-stay, and boundary awareness through structured repetition in both indoor and outdoor settings. The program includes socialization around other dogs, exposure to real-world distractions, and progressive removal of physical leash dependence as the dog demonstrates consistent decision-making."Recall is the command that matters most and the one that breaks down first when a dog encounters something more interesting than the handler," said César Rosa, Director of Training at All Dogs Unleashed in Bossier City, LA . "We do not just practice come-when-called in a quiet room. We build it under the kind of pressure a dog actually faces at a park, other dogs running, people eating, squirrels crossing, so the response becomes automatic."Rosa, a former U.S. Marine Corps Sergeant with international deployments and multiple safety certifications, oversees training methodology and trainer development at the Bossier City location. The approach draws from a proprietary system co-developed by company co-founders Brian Claeys and Travis Lux, both Protection Sports Association (PSA) competitors who built the curriculum around the principle that a dog must be able to perform reliably without constant handler prompting. Lux won the 2016 PSA National Championship in obedience and protection, and the company has maintained IACP professional membership since its founding in 2007.Northwest Louisiana's subtropical climate adds a layer of complexity to off-leash training. Summer heat index values in the Shreveport-Bossier metro routinely exceed 105 degrees, limiting safe outdoor training windows and concentrating park visits into early morning and evening hours when foot traffic is densest. The Bossier City facility's climate-controlled indoor training space allows the team to maintain year-round programming without weather-related interruptions, ensuring that dogs complete the full off-leash progression regardless of seasonal conditions.Clients pay half of the program fee at enrollment and the remaining balance only after observing the results in person. If a dog's off-leash reliability erodes after returning home, the Bossier City team provides refresher sessions and behavioral consultation at no additional charge for the life of the dog.All Dogs Unleashed has operated in northwest Louisiana since 2007, serving pet owners across Caddo and Bossier parishes. The facility holds a 5-star rating across more than 240 reviews and has maintained an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau for 18 consecutive years. The company operates more than 24 locations nationwide.All Dogs Unleashed provides professional obedience training, board and train programs, private lessons, in-home training, boarding, grooming, and behavior modification services for pet owners in Shreveport, Bossier City, and surrounding northwest Louisiana communities. Founded in 2007, the company serves dog owners throughout Caddo and Bossier parishes from its facility at 4500 Benton Rd, Suite 200, Bossier City, LA 71111. For information, call (318) 562-6536, email shreveport@alldogsunleashed.com, or visit https://alldogsunleashed.com/shreveport/ ###Media ContactAll Dogs UnleashedAddress: 4500 Benton Rd Suite 200, Bossier City, LA 71111Phone: (318) 562-6536Website: https://alldogsunleashed.com/shreveport/

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