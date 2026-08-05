All Dogs Unleashed Bossier City Uses Self-Teaching Method That Trains Dogs to Correct Their Own Behavior

All Dogs Unleashed Logo

The Bossier City facility trains dogs to self-correct behavioral errors, producing results that hold without the owner present.

BOSSIER CITY, LA, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Most dog training programs share a common framework: the owner issues a command, the dog responds, and a correction follows when the dog fails to comply. All Dogs Unleashed Bossier City operates on a fundamentally different premise. The team at the company's Bossier City facility trains dogs to recognize and correct their own behavioral errors without relying on an owner-issued "no", a methodology the company developed in-house and has refined across 19 years of continuous operation.The distinction matters in practical terms. Traditional correction-based models produce dogs that behave when the handler is present and giving active direction. When the handler steps away, the dog has no internal framework for decision-making and often reverts to the unwanted behavior. The self-teaching method used at All Dogs Unleashed Bossier City structures the learning environment so that the dog encounters natural consequences for its own choices, building an internal set of behavioral defaults that persist whether or not the owner is in the room, in the yard, or at the other end of the house.The method was co-developed by company co-founders Brian Claeys and Travis Lux, who launched the business in 2007. Both founders competed in Protection Sports Association (PSA) events before opening the first location. Lux claimed the 2016 PSA National Championship in obedience and protection, and Claeys has maintained professional membership with the International Association of Canine Professionals (IACP) since 2007. Those competitive backgrounds informed the design of a training system that prioritizes a dog's ability to perform reliably under distraction and without handler prompting.At the Bossier City facility on Benton Road, the methodology is applied during the company's two-week board and train program, which addresses behaviors including leash pulling, jumping, nuisance barking, boundary violations, aggression, and house training. Trainers work with each dog individually, structuring sessions around the animal's temperament and learning pace rather than applying a standardized curriculum."When a dog learns to make the right choice on its own, that decision sticks because the dog owns it, it is not just responding to pressure from a handler," said César Rosa, Director of Training at All Dogs Unleashed in Bossier City, LA . "We set up training scenarios where the dog experiences the outcome of its own behavior. That is a completely different learning path than hearing 'no' and stopping temporarily."Rosa, a former U.S. Marine Corps Sergeant who completed international deployments and earned multiple certifications in safety and hazardous materials handling before transitioning to canine training, oversees trainer mentorship and program consistency across the Bossier City operation.The company's confidence in the methodology is reflected in its guarantee structure. Clients pay half of the program fee at enrollment and the remaining balance only after observing the results in person. Every graduate also receives lifetime support, meaning the Bossier City team remains available for behavioral consultation, refresher sessions, and guidance through new life stages for the full life of the dog.Industry data underscores the demand for training methods that produce lasting behavioral change. According to the APPA National Pet Owners Survey, approximately one in three dog-owning households has enrolled a dog in formal obedience training, and the U.S. dog training services market is valued at roughly $1.9 billion. The Bossier City location's approach speaks directly to pet owners who have previously tried traditional methods without sustained improvement.All Dogs Unleashed has operated in northwest Louisiana since 2007, serving pet owners across Caddo and Bossier parishes. The team maintains a 5-star rating across more than 240 reviews and has held an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau for 18 consecutive years. The company now operates more than 24 locations nationwide.All Dogs Unleashed provides professional obedience training, board and train programs, private lessons, in-home training, boarding, grooming, and behavior modification services for pet owners in Shreveport, Bossier City, and surrounding northwest Louisiana communities. Founded in 2007, the company serves dog owners throughout Caddo and Bossier parishes from its facility at 4500 Benton Rd, Suite 200, Bossier City, LA 71111. For information, call (318) 562-6536, email shreveport@alldogsunleashed.com, or visit https://alldogsunleashed.com/shreveport/ ###Media ContactAll Dogs UnleashedAddress: 4500 Benton Rd Suite 200, Bossier City, LA 71111Phone: (318) 562-6536Website: https://alldogsunleashed.com/shreveport/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.