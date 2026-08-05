Gray Septic Solutions Urges Coastal Georgia Homeowners to Service Septic Systems Before the Peak of Hurricane Season

Federal guidance warns against pumping a septic tank once the ground is saturated, which means the work has to happen before the storm, not after

SAVANNAH , GA, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gray Septic Solutions is encouraging homeowners across Savannah and Coastal Georgia to have septic tanks pumped and inspected now, ahead of the most active stretch of hurricane season, because the window to do that work safely closes as soon as the ground gets wet.The company, which has served the Lowcountry since 2015, says the constraint surprises most homeowners. A septic drain field disposes of treated effluent by letting it percolate into unsaturated soil. When a tropical system pushes the water table up, as it routinely does in an area already known for sandy soil and high groundwater, the field has nowhere to send anything. The tank fills, and the next place the water can go is back toward the house.The instinct at that point is to call for an emergency pump-out. Federal guidance says otherwise.The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency advises against pumping a tank during flooded or saturated drain field conditions. Pumping is only a temporary fix, and in the worst case an emptied tank can float out of the ground under the pressure of the surrounding groundwater, shearing the inlet and outlet pipes. Opening a tank while the soil is still saturated also lets mud and silt in, and that silt can travel to the drain field and clog it. If the field clogs badly enough, a new system may be required."Everybody calls us the day after," said a spokesperson at Gray Septic Solutions. "And sometimes the most honest answer we can give is that pumping right now would make it worse, not better. That is a hard thing to hear when there is sewage in your hallway. It is a much better conversation to have in August, when the ground is dry and we can actually get ahead of it."What to do when the ground is already saturatedThe EPA's recommended immediate response is to drastically reduce water use in the house. No laundry, no dishwasher, short showers, minimal flushing. Every gallon sent into a system that cannot drain makes the backup worse.Homeowners should also avoid driving vehicles or running equipment over a wet drain field. Saturated soil compacts easily, and compaction permanently reduces the field's ability to absorb and treat wastewater.Once floodwaters recede and the soil dries, the tank should be pumped, along with any lift station or pump chamber, to remove silt and debris that washed in during the event. Flooded pump chambers collect sediment that will migrate to the drain field if it is not cleared out.What to do before the stormGray Septic Solutions recommends three things while the weather holds. Have the tank pumped if it is anywhere near due, so the system starts the storm with capacity rather than a full tank. Have the system inspected, particularly the drain field and any pump, since a component that is marginal in dry conditions will fail under load. And locate the tank and field now, so nobody is guessing during an emergency."A system that is already struggling in August is not going to survive a foot of rain in September. "We would rather find that in a driveway with a dry yard than in the middle of a storm."Gray Septic Solutions is owner-operated and answers its phone with a live person 24 hours a day. The company handles septic work in-house, including soil testing, permits, design, installation, and inspection, without subcontracting.Homeowners can request a free estimate at 912-661-4089 or graysepticsolutions.com.About Gray Septic SolutionsGray Septic Solutions has provided septic services across Savannah and Coastal Georgia since 2015. The locally owned, licensed, and insured company offers septic tank pumping, repair, inspection, and installation, septic pump replacement, drain field repairs, commercial septic and grinder pump work, and 24-hour emergency response. Service areas include Savannah, Richmond Hill, Pooler, Rincon, Guyton, Springfield, Bloomingdale, Wilmington Island, Skidaway Island, Isle of Hope, Tybee Island, Thunderbolt, Pembroke, Midway, Brooklet, Ellabell, Georgetown, Montgomery, and Fleming.

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